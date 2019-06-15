Mike Pennel has been coming to the Black Hills Speedway since 1967 when his mother brought him just days after he was born.
He bought his first car in 1988 and started racing in May of 1989. Even during his 30th season of racing, he said there's always something special about a national series coming to town.
Saturday night the Lucas Oil ASCS National Sprint Car Tour came to the speedway, featuring local drivers as well as drivers from around the country and even a driver born in Australia.
The National Tour features drivers whose entire careers are spent behind the wheel and working on their cars. The equipment and money put into the vehicles is far greater than the local drivers, who many times have to work on their cars in their garages after working their day jobs.
Pennel said to see that quality of car and driver come to your home track is a mix of intimidation, but also excitement.
"It’s really cool. We’ve raced against a lot of people in this series who are very well known to this day; I shouldn’t say raced. I’ve watched them whoop my butt a lot of times," he said laughing.
It's true that most of the local drivers start at a disadvantage, but for drivers who go from track to track, sometimes the local driver can be a good resource.
Pennel said he can still remember the first time a national tour came to Rapid City, and some of the more well-known drivers on tour came up and asked him for tips of how to drive the BHS half-mile.
"They asked ‘what gear do you pull here?’ and I thought that was pretty cool. They needed a starting point," he said. "You want to do as well as you can, but you also know that those guys race three or four nights a week, and they’ve got a lot of motor and some of them are doing it for a living. It’s pretty intimidating, but you also want to do the best you can and they’re here, they’re on our track."
Harli White is one of the drivers on the national tour that raced at BHS last night. The Oklahoma-native said adjusting to different distances and type of track is all part of the job when on the national circuit.
"To us it’s another race track, it’s what we’ve got to do, but it’s fun. There’s always a good amount of fans and it’s a good time," she said. "We go to bigger tracks, but we vary. It always keeps us on our toes going to bigger tracks, different surfaces, sizes and shapes. We all do it as a professional career, so you kind of have to be on your ‘A’ game no matter what track comes."
White was on the tour when it came through the Black Hills two years ago and said she remembers the track fairly well.
Although there are some drivers who might seek help from the local drivers on a new track, she said he planned on keeping her head down and going about her business.
"We see a few local drivers that show up but typically it’s the national tour drivers, and it depends on where we’re at," she said. "Everyone keeps to themselves for the most part, does their job and then moves on to the next track."
On nights that spring cars aren't running at BHS, Randy Dolberg is a tech at the speedway.
Dolberg was born in Rapid City and said when he enjoys mixing it up and racing, and one way to know where you stand is to race against those on the national tour.
"If you want to measure up how good you are, these are the guys to do it for us," he said. "They have more shows already this year than we’ll get combined."
The national series runs in different tracks multiple times a week. Friday it was in Aberdeen at the Brown County Speedway. The tour picks up at the Skagit Speedway in Alger, Washington, Thursday.
"They have to keep their equipment top notch because they’re on the road so much. If you look at their hollers, they have two or three cars and several extra motors, they have to keep everything top notch in order to keep everything running on the tour," he said. "We’re more garage guys where we keep our stuff in our garage and work on it after work. Everyone that’s local has a normal job they have to work so it takes more on our part."
Still, he said it's a lot of fun to tangle with the best on his home track.
"It’s pretty intimidating to run against these guys. I’ve made the ‘A’ main a few times and I’m just elated when I get to make the big show with them," he said. "You get a little nervous, the butterflies and everything but that’s to be expected. If you don’t you should probably hang it up and go fishing."
On the track Saturday night, in the hobby stock feature, Alan McNeil took first on the first lap and never looked back, taking the win.
In the street stock feature it was a three-way battle between Broc Stout, Troy Murner and Leonard Ferguson. Stout took first, Murner was second and Ferguson was third.
In the main event, the 25-lap sprint feature, it was a man from Australia that made it two-for-two in South Dakota.
Scott Bogucki took battled multiple caution restarts and lap traffic to take first after winning in Aberdeen earlier in the week.
John Carney II from El Paso, Texas was second and Blake Hahn from Sapulpa, Oklahoma was third.