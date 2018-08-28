Spencer Lund went over the 100-goal mark for his career to lead the St. Thomas More boys' soccer team past Belle Fourche 10-2 Tuesday at Dakota fields.
The win was the Cavaliers fourth straight and moved them to 4-1-1 on the season.
Lund scored a hat trick plus one to reach an unprecedented 101 goals for his career.
Jordan Oster also scored a hat trick for STM, with Frank Veldhuizen, Will Green and Jason Albertson rounding out the scoring with one goal a piece.
Lund, Veldhuizen, Albertson, and Andrew Evans each added one assist.
STM’s Carter Janssen along with Andrew Evans helped the offense by controlling the midfield and goalkeeper Michael Hurd finished with 14 saves.
Jens Christensen, Sam Evans, Cade Kandolin, Joe Rangel and Brady Buhman contributed to the victory with a strong defensive showing.
St. Thomas More will host James Valley Christian Saturday at Dakota Fields.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 12, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 0: Five players scored two goals each for the Raiders Tuesday afternoon.
Cayden Heinert started the scoring with a pair of goals in the game's first six minutes. Rex Weibe found the net in the eighth minute as the Raiders.
The Raiders, 3-1 on the season, led 7-0 by halftime as Heinert, Tage Tyler and Zack Williams netted two goals each.
A fresh lineup at halftime yielded the same results for the Raiders as Blake Middleton and Miles Retzer each scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Michael Thomas scored on a corner kick to close out the scoring.
Trey Bradley had three assists and Thomas added two in the contest for the Raiders. Stevens took 31 shots in the match with 18 on goal. The Patriots took three shots with one on goal.
"This match was an opportunity for our young players to get a good look and some playing time," said Raiders coach Dave Sharp.
The Raiders visit Pierre Friday and Aberdeen Central Saturday. The Patriots, 1-5, host Freeman Academy Saturday at 3 p.m. at Box Elder.
Girls' Soccer
RAPID CITY STEVENS 12, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 0: The Raiders scored early and often in a win over a young Douglas/Rapid City Christian team that didn't last all 80 minutes.
Stevens was led in scoring by Lexie Wood, who had three goals to go along with three assists.
The Raiders were balanced, as Ireland Loos, Bryanna Kuhn and Emma Wojtanowic had two goals each while Kyleigh Devine, Ellie Schad and Mararet Varilek contributed one each.
Stevens, 3-0-1, will face Pierre Friday on the road at 3 p.m. while Douglas/Rapid City Christian, 0-6-0, takes on Sturgis Tuesday on the road at 6 p.m.
Volleyball
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, STURGIS 1: The Cavaliers overcame a second-set loss to down Sturgis in four sets Tuesday in Sturgis.
The Cavaliers prevailed, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22 and 25-18.
Ciara Benson led the Cavaliers with 15 kills and four serving aces, while Alex Kandolin had 10 kills and 10 digs. Amelya Robinson finished with 28 assists, while Skylar Sullivan had 20 digs. Haleigh Timmer also had two blocks.
No results were made available for Sturgis.
The win moved the Cavs to 6-1 on the season. St. Thomas More will be at Hot Springs Thursday, while Sturgis, 2-5, is at Douglas Thursday.
DOUGLAS 3, CUSTER 0: The Patriots earned their first win of the season with a three-set sweep of the Wildcats.
Douglas downed Custer 25-21, 25-23, 25-17.
For the Patriots, Jeslyn Jindra finished with 10 kills, while Breah Mulvehill added seven kills. Setter Sierra Kolve has 23 assists and three service aces, while, Sarah Vinson had 12 digs and three aces.
No results were available for Custer.
Douglas, 1-5, hosts Sturgis Thursday, while Custer, 0-4, is at Belle Fourche Thursday.
GREGORY 3, ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 0: The Lady Gorillas dominated in two of the three sets to beat the Lady Warriors Tuesday.
Gregory won in straight sets 25-11, 25-22 and 25-15.
KaeLee Haney had a big match for Gregory with nine kills and nine serving aces, while Addy Nelson also had nine aces.
Jaslee Kerner finished with seven digs, Megan Warnke had three blocks and Sydney Svatos added 15 assists.
Gregory, 1-1, is at Lyman Thursday before hosting its own tournament in Saturday. St. Francis Indian, 0-1, is at Pine Ridge Thursday.
SPEARFISH 3, RED CLOUD 1: The Spartans picked up their first win of the season Tuesday against the lady Crusaders.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 1-5, is at Aberdeen Central Friday, while Red Cloud, 0-4, hosts Hill City Thursday.
WINNER 3, BURKE 2: The Warriors moved to 3-0 with a five-set win over Burke on Tuesday.
Winner held on for a 25-20, 25-19, 19-25, 22-25 and 15-13 win.
Morgan Hammerbeck led Winner with 17 kills and 24 digs, while Ellie Brozik added 13 kills and 11 digs. Taylee Indahl had 20 kills for Burke and 20 digs, while Lahna Matucha finished with 16 kills and 35 digs.
Winner will be at a triangular with Ainsworth, and Valentine, Nebraska Thursday in Ainsworth, while Burke will be at Kimbal/White Lake.
Girls tennis
Cobblers sweep Gillette teams
Rapid City Central earned a pair of dual wins on Tuesday, stopping Thunder Basin, Wyoming 5-4 and Campbell County, Wyoming 6-1.
In singles play, Lindsey Pfingston, Dayton Franke, Jarper Keim and Emily Oldfield all gained a pair of wins, as did the doubles team of McKenzey Crowley and Pfingston.
The Cobbers return to action Friday at Spearfish.