Last fall, St. Thomas More boys' soccer player Spencer Lund didn't know where he was going to be in a year.
Monday at the STM gymnasium, he was able to announce that we would be staying in Rapid City for college.
Lund signed his letter of intent to play soccer for South Dakota School of Mines this fall.
The striker who finished his career with more than 100 goals scored said it wasn't an easy choice, and quality of education played a big role in it.
"I’ve been passionate about engineering, I knew that was the path I wanted to go on," he said. "I was weighing my options, cost versus benefits. The other programs are excellent but when I was looking at it, South Dakota School of Mines is unparalleled with the value of the education."
Lund said he also considered Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference rival Colorado School of Mines and the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
Ultimately, he decided to become a Hardrocker after realizing he wanted to pursue engineering after taking calculus and physics during his senior year.
"It’s something I couldn’t pass up," he said. "I’ve been passionate about soccer my entire life, I’ve put a lot of time and dedication into it, so when this opportunity arose I couldn’t pass it up."
It was also his relationship with former Mines coach Andrew Conniff, who was also Lund's club team coach with the Black Hills Rapids, that helped seal the deal.
Conniff left the program in April to become head coach of Colorado Mesa, but assistant coach Ryan Thompson was still interested.
Lund, who also participates in track and field for the Cavaliers, wasn't able to train with the team but Thompson told him that he had seen enough of him during tournaments to know that he was a good fit for the Hardrockers.
"I’m very impressed and proud of him for his accomplishments on and off the field," STM coach Pete Sales said. "His work ethic in the classroom and on the field will be good for the School of Mines."
At the end of the day, Lund said he's happy that a decision has been made and he doesn't have to travel very far from home.
"I love the Black Hills, all my family is here. It’ll be nice to live on campus and have the college experience but it will also be nice to visit home, see my family and see the Black Hills. I really enjoy the outdoors and that’s something I’ll be able to do here," he said. "It’s a huge relief, a year ago I had no idea where I was going to go or what major I was going to pursue. Having the decision made is such a relief."