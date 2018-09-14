Brandon Valley football coach Chad Garrow said coming out west is always nerve-racking, no matter who the Lynx are playing.
Friday there was no reason for nerves, as Brandon Valley rolled by Rapid City Central 47-7 at O'Harra Stadium.
"You get a little bit worried whenever you travel across the state, and I admire these guys because they have to do it more than we do," he said. "I think the kids prepared well during the week and executed well during the week."
The Lynx dominated offensively, out-gaining Central 498-182.
"We just got man-handled in every aspect. Offense, defense and special teams, they pushed us around. Our guys got a little taste of what East River football is all about," Cobbler coach Erik Iverson said. "The biggest issue we have is that we’re small up front, you can’t get any pressure if you’re always getting knocked backwards. We just have to do our job, somehow, someway because it doesn’t get easier."
After forcing an early Cobbler three-and-out, the Lynx marched down the field in 11 plays and ended their drive with a 18-yard touchdown pass from Thomas Scholten to Cole Siegfried with 4:10 remaining in the first quarter.
Scholten finished 10-of-17 for 267 yards and five touchdowns.
The Lynx got the job done quicker on their next possession, as Scholten found Carter Olthoff in the end zone as the first quarter clock expired from 26 yards out. The extra point was no good, and after one Brandon Valley led 13-0 after a three-play drive.
Offensively, the Cobblers had a hard time getting anything going. In the first half Central didn’t run a play in Lynx territory until there was under a minute to play until halftime.
Brandon Valley got on the board one more time in the first half, as a seven-play, 80-yard drive ended on a 2-yard touchdown run from Jesse Steffel with 2:35 left in the half. Steffel finished with 74 yards on 13 carries while the Lynx as a team rushed for 224 yards.
The extra point was no good, and Brandon Valley went into the locker room leading 19-0.
Coming out in the second half, the Brandon Valley passing game erupted. The first two plays of the second half went for touchdowns, as Scholten connected with Olthoff for scores of 62 and 38 yards in the third quarter.
"That's what we want to do is establish our run game, and I thought we did that," Garrow said. "It set up our play action game and we were able to come out after halftime and go over the top on play action."
Sandwiched between those touchdowns, Jeremy Weidman had a spectacular touchdown run for the Cobblers. He started to his left, ran back to his right, and ran to the left again after getting up the field, scoring from 66 yards out for Central's only score of the night.
At the end of the third quarter, Brandon Valley led 34-7.
The Lynx would score two more touchdowns. Scholten found Siegfried again for a 6-yard score with 8:16 left in the game. The backups came in after that drive, and the second string offense put together a seven play, 69-yard drive that was capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run from Aidan Swift with 1:52 left in the game.
Central got the ball back and ran out the clock, falling to 1-3 on the season.
The frustrating part to Iverson, he said, is that the players are in the right position to make plays, but physically it is at a disadvantage.
"We were pretty much where we were supposed to be, they just beat us to the punch," he said. "It’s demoralizing for everyone involved, coaches, kids, but hopefully this is used as an incentive to have a offseason program that’s a little better attended."
It doesn't get easier for Central, which travels to face undefeated Sioux Falls O'Gorman next week.
"We keep re-tinkering, retooling around, try to use a different combination of guys each week to see where we’re at," Iverson said. "For the last couple of weeks we have some guys who haven’t been here for one reason or the other, whether they get in trouble or they’re ineligible. Not to make excuses, you have to go play."
Kickoff is at 4 p.m.
Brandon Valley, 3-1, hosts Sioux Falls Roosevelt next Friday at 6 p.m.