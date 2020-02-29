Lynx rally to shock Cavalier boys

A steal and layup by Hilton cut the lead to two, and the Lynx had a chance to tie or take the lead with just under a minute to play after a STM turnover. They did just that when Hilton drove untouched in the middle an laid it in to tie the game at 49-all with 45 seconds remaining.

Connor Hollenbeck put the Cavs back in front when he hit 1-of-2 free throws, and the Lynx called time out with 19 seconds left with the chance for the win.

Again, Hilton worked the ball in the middle and drove hard to the basket, where he was fouled with 12.9 seconds remaining. He calmly hit both free throws for the lead.

STM quickly got the ball down the court, but there was some confusion on whether to call a time out or take it to the hoop, as valuable seconds ticked off. Eventually Kirsch got the ball for a last-second contested drive to the basket that was off the mark to end the game.

Dave Hollenbeck said there are two schools of thought on that type of last possession. The first is to call time out and risk the other team setting up a defense, or just take the ball to the hoop in an effort to catch the defense off guard.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}