Lynx rally to shock Cavalier boys

Losing a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter is a rarity for the St. Thomas More boys' basketball team.
But the Cavaliers saw that happen Saturday afternoon to Brandon Valley, as the Class AA Lynx rallied from 14 points down early in the fourth for a 51-50 win at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
It was a combination of big plays by the Lynx and struggles by the Cavaliers, who went into the weekend unbeaten and ranked No. 1 Class A. Friday night the Cavs fell to Class AA No. 2 Yankton 46-42.
STM coach Dave Hollenbeck said Saturday was similar to their game with Brandon Valley last year, as he said they spent a lot of energy against Yankton the night before and got tired the next day.
"We just didn't finish the game," he said. "We had plenty of opportunities. We missed some inside shots, and you have to give them credit, they hit big shots when it mattered."
After leading 46-32 one possession into the fourth on a basket by senior Ryder Kirsch, Brandon Valley chipped away and then put itself in position to make the plays at the end.
The Lynx battled back on two baskets by 6-foot-9 inch senior Gavin Terhark and 3-pointers by Jackson Hilton and Joe Kolbeck to cut the lead back to four.
STM junior Ryan Wojcik stopped the bleeding with a big 3-pointer, but Koebeck answered with a three-point play to make it 49-45 with 3:45 to play.
A steal and layup by Hilton cut the lead to two, and the Lynx had a chance to tie or take the lead with just under a minute to play after a STM turnover. They did just that when Hilton drove untouched in the middle an laid it in to tie the game at 49-all with 45 seconds remaining.
Connor Hollenbeck put the Cavs back in front when he hit 1-of-2 free throws, and the Lynx called time out with 19 seconds left with the chance for the win.
Again, Hilton worked the ball in the middle and drove hard to the basket, where he was fouled with 12.9 seconds remaining. He calmly hit both free throws for the lead.
STM quickly got the ball down the court, but there was some confusion on whether to call a time out or take it to the hoop, as valuable seconds ticked off. Eventually Kirsch got the ball for a last-second contested drive to the basket that was off the mark to end the game.
Dave Hollenbeck said there are two schools of thought on that type of last possession. The first is to call time out and risk the other team setting up a defense, or just take the ball to the hoop in an effort to catch the defense off guard.
"We had a play called and it didn't get to everybody, and that is my fault," he said. "I should have taken a timeout had I known we weren't going to get the message related to everybody. We were in two different plays at the end."
The Cavaliers showed some energy out of the gate and led for much of the first quarter. A basket by Hollenbeck and a 3-pointer by Wojcik put the Cavs up 11-6.
Again baskets by Hollenbeck and Wojcik spurred the Cavs to a 17-12 lead into the second.
STM led 22-15 on a Caden Casey drive, but the Lynx came back with buckets by Terhaek and Koelbeck to make it a three-point game.
Senior Grant Huber, with his eighth point of the quarter, put the Cavs up 27-21 and STM led at the half 29-23.
It was still a four-point game late in the third until the STM used a quick 7-0 spurt in the final two minutes on baskets by Casey and Huber and a three-point play by Wojcik.
Through the first three quarters things seemed to be clicking for the Cavaliers as they moved the ball well inside and out. Then things began to ravel.
"They did a good job of sagging off of certain players and we're going to have to step up and make shots. In the first half, we did that," Hollenbeck said. "Late in the game we didn't do such a good job of knocking those shots down and missing some inside shots. It was a combination of things."
Kirsch led the Cavaliers with 16 points, followed by Huber and Wojcik with 10 points each.
Brandon Valley coach Brent Deckert said there are a couple of things that always take place when you are down that much, and you have a limited amount of time. One is to make shots and two, hope that your opponent takes some early shots.
"I think STM took two or three early ones and had some turnovers late on the clock that certainly helped us," Deckert said. "St. Thomas More is as good as any AA team around. They proved it last night against Yankton and against us today. They are very, very worthy opponent. They made us better tonight."
Hilton, with 11 points in the fourth, led Brandon Valley, 13-7, with 18 points, followed by Terhark with 13 and Kolbeck with 13.
STM, 17-2, will now prepare for the Region 8 playoffs as it gets a first-round bye and hosts the winner of Lead-Deadwood and Rapid City Christian on Friday.
With the two losses to a pair of good Class AA teams this weekend, Hollenbeck said there are always lessons to learn from losing.
"We're going to watch a lot of game film from this weekend," he said. "We have a good ball team, and I'm looking forward to the playoffs with these guys. They're a good bunch to coach. We have things to work on and we're going to do that. It all starts next week getting ready for the playoffs."