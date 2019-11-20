South Dakota School of Mines junior Ahmad Lewis and Chadron State College senior Jared Maciejczak were both named named to the All Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Football first team, which was announced by league officials Saturday.
Also for Mines, Enis Sefa earned All-RMAC second team and six other Hardrockers made the RMAC honorable mention list announced Wednesday.
Lewis, a 5-foot-11-inch running back from Tacoma Washington, broke the South Dakota Mines season rushing record, finishing the year with 1,385 yards, which also tops the RMAC rushing rankings. He also set a Mines school record for most carries in a season with 308. In the NCAA, Lewis ranked eighth overall in total rushing yards and 10th in rushing yards per game (125.9).
Lewis closed out the season with nine rushing touchdowns and one receiving. He also had 16 catches for 139 yards this season. During the season he had eight games where he rushed over 100 yards.
"From day one, Ahmad Lewis came into the Hardrocker football program with a blue collar mind-set and has been playing at a gold standard for us at running back," said Hardrocker coach Zach Tinker.
Maciejczak, a Douglas High School graduate, helped lead the Eagle offense from a couple of offensive line positions this season, first at center and then at right tackle. He was a three-year starter for the Eagles.
Maciejczak helped power one of the most prolific offenses in the nation and tied for first in the league with only 17 sacks allowed. The Eagles completed the 2019 season averaging 457.7 yards of total offense and 37.1 points per game, ranking 21st and 26th in Division II, respectively. CSC's passing offense was 19th in the nation, and the rushing offense produced one of the top 20 running backs in the game this season.
Sefa, a 6-2 place kicker from Rosharon, Texas, also set a milestone in 2019, becoming the all-time leading scorer in Hardrocker history with 190 points. He also holds the record for most extra points in a career with 106. He finished the year making good on 13-20 field goals, was 27-28 on extra points, racked up 3,408 yards on 57 kickoffs with 21 touchbacks.
Sefa ranked second in the conference for field goals with 65 percent. He had a long of 47 yards this season; and was 13th overall in scoring with 66 points.
Dominick Jackson, Thomas Chapman, Cole Peterson and Will Carroll earned RMAC honorable mention for defense while Grant Smith and Carson Hunt received recognition on the offensive side.
Also for Chadron State, receiver Tevon Wright and offensive lineman Justin Calderon was also named to the first team.
Wright finished the fall with 74 receptions for 1,146 yards and 16 scores, and ranked among the top 10 in NCAA Division II for both yards and touchdowns.
For Chadron State, named to the second team for the Eagles were Dalton Holst at quarterback, Elijah Myles at running back, former St. Thomas More standout Cole Thurness at wide receiver and punt returner, cornerback Deandre Barthwell and kick returner Stevann Brown.
Named to the honorable mention teams for CSC were offensive lineman Justin Estrada and tight end Matt Vargas.
Named honorable mention from Black Hills State were offensive linemen Joseph Morgan and Sam Ambrogio, linebacker Bailey Rosenstrauch, punter Jacob Parks, running back Payten Gilmore, safety Josh Gurnaby and wide receiver Kielar Harpham.
Adams State University’s Tariq Bitson, CSU-Pueblo’s Jackson Wibbels and Colorado Mesa’s Justin White were named the 2019 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Football Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Year, respectively.
Gregg Brandon of Colorado Mines was named Coach of the Year.