Maeda joins Twins rotation after week in limbo

"Adding Maeda to our group is huge," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "It's something we're very excited about to have a guy that has this type of ability, that has this type of experience. To be able to plug him in to a situation where he seems to be excited about what's going on and our plans for him and the opportunity, we're extremely happy to have him."

Though moving spring training sites from Arizona to Florida on short notice was a short-term hassle, Maeda said, he was pleased to be with his new team. The opportunity to be a full-time starter was what he sought.

"Practice wise, it's the same routine, just as you would for any other year," he said through an interpreter.

Meada was acquired with minor league catcher Jair Camargo for right-hander Brusdar Graterol, minor league outfielder Luke Raley and Minnesota's competitive balance round B pick in this year's amateur draft, the 67th overall choice. Graterol was the organization's top pitching prospect, but the opportunity to add a proven starter at a below-market-value cost was too good to pass up.