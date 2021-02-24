Malone, Urban selected to All-GPAC Team

The Black Hills State volleyball team hosts Regis Thursday night for a 6 p.m. match at the Donald E. Young Center.

The Yellow Jackets are winners of three of their last four games (3-2 overall, 2-2 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play) after splitting a doubleheader with Chadron State their last time out on Feb. 13.

The Rangers are 4-2 this season and currently sit in fourth place, just above the Yellow Jackets, in the RMAC standings with a 4-1 conference record. Since dropping their first two matches to Colorado Mesa and CSU Pueblo in a non-conference meeting, Regis will come to Spearfish having won its last four in a row.

BHSU has yet to record a victory over Regis and is 0-16 as a program dating back to Sept. 27, 2011. They last played over a year ago on Nov. 1, 2019 of last season, in which Regis came away with a 3-0 win.

BHSU also announced Wednesday that it has added a non-conference pod to its schedule for Sunday, March 14.

The Yellow Jackets will take on UMary at 11 a.m. that day, and Montana State University Billings at 5 p.m. at the Donald E. Young Center.

UMary and MSU Billings will also play a neutral site match at 2 p.m.

