Malone, Urban selected to All-GPAC Team

After two members of the Dakota Wesleyan University wrestling team qualified for the NAIA National Championships, they were also tabbed to the Great Plains Athletic Conference Second Team on Wednesday.
Freshman Darien Malone (Rapid City) and senior Marcus Urban (Plankinton) each received All-GPAC Second Team honors. For Urban, this is the third-straight season being named to the All-GPAC Second Team.
In his first season as a collegiate wrestler, Malone had a season to remember. Entering the GPAC Championships last weekend, Malone was the sixth-ranked wrestler in the conference in the 133-pound weight class. He also entered the championships with a record of 12-10 on the season.
However, Malone won three-straight matches to make the GPAC Championship round, including a 7-5 sudden victory in four overtimes in the semifinals. He now boasts a record of 15-11 entering the NAIA National Championships.
Urban finished the GPAC Championships with a fourth-place finish at the 165-pound weight class. In his senior campaign, he tallied a record of 14-5 including a 7-2 record in duals. In his career, Urban has an overall record of 64-39.
The NAIA National Championships are March 5-6 at Hartman Arena in Park City, Kan.
Eagle Chasing leading Minnesota Morris is scoring
Rapid City Stevens graduate and Minnesota Morris junior Lexus Eagle Chasing scored 23 points Saturday in the 82-56 loss to Bethany Lutheran College.
In an abbreviated seven games scheduled this season, Eagle Chasing leads the team in scoring at 19.0 points a game, averaging 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
In her career at Minnesota Morris, a NCAA Division III school, Eagle Chasing is averaging 11.7 points a game (59 games), 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
Minnesota Morris, 4-3, closes it regular season Saturday against Wisconsin-Superior and begins Upper Midwest Athletic Conference play March 1.
BHSU weekend softball season opener relocated
The Black Hills State softball team has relocated its weekend doubleheader against New Mexico Highlands from Spearfish to Castle Rock, Colo.
Due to inclement weather in Spearfish, both teams will travel to neutral location Metzler Ranch Community Park in Castle Rock to play four games. BHSU will remain the home team.
In addition to the change in location, there will also be a change in game times due to travel. On both Saturday and Sunday, start times will be 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
BHSU volleyball to host Regis
The Black Hills State volleyball team hosts Regis Thursday night for a 6 p.m. match at the Donald E. Young Center.
The Yellow Jackets are winners of three of their last four games (3-2 overall, 2-2 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play) after splitting a doubleheader with Chadron State their last time out on Feb. 13.
The Rangers are 4-2 this season and currently sit in fourth place, just above the Yellow Jackets, in the RMAC standings with a 4-1 conference record. Since dropping their first two matches to Colorado Mesa and CSU Pueblo in a non-conference meeting, Regis will come to Spearfish having won its last four in a row.
BHSU has yet to record a victory over Regis and is 0-16 as a program dating back to Sept. 27, 2011. They last played over a year ago on Nov. 1, 2019 of last season, in which Regis came away with a 3-0 win.
BHSU also announced Wednesday that it has added a non-conference pod to its schedule for Sunday, March 14.
The Yellow Jackets will take on UMary at 11 a.m. that day, and Montana State University Billings at 5 p.m. at the Donald E. Young Center.
UMary and MSU Billings will also play a neutral site match at 2 p.m.