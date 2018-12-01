Mandan Lions Invitational
Saturday's Finals Results
Team Results
1. Rapid City Central 277.0; 2. Bismarck 263.5; 3. Rapid City Stevens 259.5; 4. Sturgis 226.0; 5. Mandan 188.5; 6. Century 150.5; 7. West Fargo 141.0; 8. Turtle Mountain 110.5; 9. St Mary`s 91.5; 10. Hettinger 82.0; 11 Legacy 82.0; 12. Killdeer 43.0.
106
1st Place - Kaden Olson of Sturgis
2nd Place - Christian Tanefeu of Bismarck
3rd Place - Jack Schoenhard of RCStevens
4th Place - Jacob Ersland of Century
5th Place - Tyler Porter of West Fargo
6th Place - Steven Permann of Sturgis
8th Place - Miles Weichmann of Hettinger
8th Place - Peyton Tuhy of Hettinger
12th Place - Hunter Leier of Mandan
12th Place - Jace Andersen of Killdeer
12th Place - Cody Simmons of Killdeer
1st Place Match
Kaden Olson (Sturgis) won by major decision over Christian Tanefeu (Bismarck) (Maj 9-0)
3rd Place Match
Jack Schoenhard (RCStevens) won by decision over Jacob Ersland (Century) (Dec 7-1)
5th Place Match
Tyler Porter (West Fargo) won by decision over Steven Permann (Sturgis) (Dec 8-5)
113
1st Place - Cael Larson of RCCentral
2nd Place - Wilfried Tanefeu of Bismarck
3rd Place - Landen Fischer of RCStevens
4th Place - Neal Bohrer of Century
5th Place - Kelton Olson of Sturgis
6th Place - Hayden Johnsrud of Century
8th Place - Ben Kleinknecht of Mandan
8th Place - Gus Bombach of Killdeer
12th Place - Tanner Defoe of Hettinger
12th Place - Gavin Dalley of Hettinger
12th Place - Cole Irwin of West Fargo
12th Place - Frank Chapman of Turtle Mountain
1st Place Match
Cael Larson (RCCentral) won by fall over Wilfried Tanefeu (Bismarck) (Fall 1:18)
3rd Place Match
Landen Fischer (RCStevens) won by major decision over Neal Bohrer (Century) (Maj 12-4)
5th Place Match
Kelton Olson (Sturgis) won by decision over Hayden Johnsrud (Century) (Dec 7-2)
120
1st Place - Reece Barnhardt of St Mary`s
2nd Place - Jacob Wood of Sturgis
3rd Place - Brock Fettig of Bismarck
4th Place - Kaleb Porter of West Fargo
5th Place - Logen Fischer of RCStevens
6th Place - Kaden Renner of Bismarck
8th Place - Tanner Nagel of Legacy
8th Place - Zach Woodbury of Century
12th Place - Tim Kadrmas of Legacy
12th Place - Zach Swenson of Mandan
12th Place - Peter McLeod of Turtle Mountain
12th Place - Conner Andress of Hettinger
1st Place Match
Reece Barnhardt (St Mary`s) won by major decision over Jacob Wood (Sturgis) (Maj 12-4)
3rd Place Match
Brock Fettig (Bismarck) won by fall over Kaleb Porter (West Fargo) (Fall 1:48)
5th Place Match
Logen Fischer (RCStevens) won by fall over Kaden Renner (Bismarck) (Fall 5:30)
126
1st Place - Kyle Burwick of Hettinger
2nd Place - Clay Radenz of Century
3rd Place - Laken Boese of Bismarck
4th Place - Cody Stockman of RCStevens
5th Place - Nicholas Anderson of West Fargo
6th Place - Grayden Bakke of RCCentral
8th Place - William Lengenfelder of St Mary`s
8th Place - Jordan Schmidt of Bismarck
12th Place - Zaven Osborne of Sturgis
12th Place - Bristol Kelley of Legacy
12th Place - Wyatt Goulet of Turtle Mountain
12th Place - Logan Heen of St Mary`s
1st Place Match
Kyle Burwick (Hettinger) won by fall over Clay Radenz (Century) (Fall 2:27)
3rd Place Match
Laken Boese (Bismarck) won by decision over Cody Stockman (RCStevens) (Dec 6-2)
5th Place Match
Nicholas Anderson (West Fargo) won in sudden victory - 1 over Grayden Bakke (RCCentral) (SV-1 8-6)
7th Place Match
132
1st Place - Drew Steidler of St Mary`s
2nd Place - Maverick Martin of Legacy
3rd Place - Preston Fettig of Bismarck
4th Place - Declan Malone of RCStevens
5th Place - Ethan Thibeault of RCCentral
6th Place - Ben Weigum of Century
8th Place - Devin Schulz of Century
8th Place - Tanner Nein of West Fargo
12th Place - Logan Desersa of Sturgis
12th Place - Keon Laducer of Turtle Mountain
1st Place Match
Drew Steidler (St Mary`s) won by tech fall over Maverick Martin (Legacy) (TF 17-1)
3rd Place Match
Preston Fettig (Bismarck) won by decision over Declan Malone (RCStevens) (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
Ethan Thibeault (RCCentral) won by fall over Ben Weigum (Century) (Fall 3:23)
138
1st Place - Ryan Ripplinger of Bismarck
2nd Place - William Kleinknecht of Mandan
3rd Place - Kadyn Kraye of RCCentral
4th Place - Tate Laducer of Turtle Mountain
5th Place - Perry Ketelsen of Sturgis
6th Place - Tyler Voorhees of RCStevens
8th Place - Drew Kurtenbach of RCStevens
8th Place - Declan Genova of West Fargo
12th Place - Matt Scheer of St Mary`s
12th Place - Ben Nagel of Bismarck
12th Place - Logan Weiler of St Mary`s
12th Place - Dayne Fredericks of Killdeer
1st Place Match
Ryan Ripplinger (Bismarck) won by major decision over William Kleinknecht (Mandan) (Maj 13-2)
3rd Place Match
Kadyn Kraye (RCCentral) won by fall over Tate Laducer (Turtle Mountain) (Fall 5:14)
5th Place Match
Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis) won by decision over Tyler Voorhees (RCStevens) (Dec 7-2)
7th Place Match
145
1st Place - TJ Morrison of RCCentral
2nd Place - Matthew Rader of Century
3rd Place - Ethan Fleck of Mandan
4th Place - Reese Jacobs of Sturgis
5th Place - Brandt Kringlie of Bismarck
6th Place - Clay LaRocque of Turtle Mountain
8th Place - Ezra Weichmann of Hettinger
8th Place - Dylan Tabor of Killdeer
12th Place - Draken Stugelmeyer of Legacy
12th Place - Caleb Allen of RCStevens
12th Place - Aaron Magnell of West Fargo
12th Place - Camdon Wanner of Mandan
1st Place Match
TJ Morrison (RCCentral) won by major decision over Matthew Rader (Century) (Maj 11-2)
3rd Place Match
Ethan Fleck (Mandan) won by decision over Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) (Dec 7-4)
5th Place Match
Brandt Kringlie (Bismarck) won by decision over Clay LaRocque (Turtle Mountain) (Dec 8-2)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cooper Voorhees of RCStevens
2nd Place - Spencer LeDoux of West Fargo
3rd Place - Seth Berg of Mandan
4th Place - Riley Martin of Legacy
5th Place - Justin Burnham of Sturgis
6th Place - Landon Winter of RCCentral
8th Place - Andrew Schweitzer of St Mary`s
8th Place - Dany Tanefeu of Century
12th Place - Devon Rempel of Legacy
12th Place - Gabe Bell of Killdeer
12th Place - Ashton Frei of Killdeer
1st Place Match
Cooper Voorhees (RCStevens) won by fall over Spencer LeDoux (West Fargo) (Fall 1:18)
3rd Place Match
Seth Berg (Mandan) won by fall over Riley Martin (Legacy) (Fall 4:38)
5th Place Match
Justin Burnham (Sturgis) won by major decision over Landon Winter (RCCentral) (Maj 15-5)
160
1st Place - Gage Roaldson of Bismarck
2nd Place - Wren Jacobs of Sturgis
3rd Place - Kolten Reisenauer of Mandan
4th Place - Brayden Burrus of RCCentral
5th Place - Nate Allen of RCStevens
6th Place - Ty Warbis of Hettinger
7th Place - Bryant Nelson of Century
1st Place Match
Gage Roaldson (Bismarck) won by decision over Wren Jacobs (Sturgis) (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
Kolten Reisenauer (Mandan) won by fall over Brayden Burrus (RCCentral) (Fall 4:27)
5th Place Match
Nate Allen (RCStevens) won by tech fall over Ty Warbis (Hettinger) (TF 16-1)
7th Place Match
Bryant Nelson (Century) received a bye () (Bye)
170
1st Place - Wyatt Jungclaus of RCCentral
2nd Place - Caleb Brink of RCStevens
3rd Place - Brett Konst of Sturgis
4th Place - Jake Pulkrabek of Mandan
5th Place - Zach Andersen of Killdeer
6th Place - Jacob Boehm of Century
8th Place - Tristan Pekas of Hettinger
8th Place - John Tomjack of Killdeer
12th Place - Bryce Gartner of Legacy
12th Place - Nolen Demery of Turtle Mountain
12th Place - Cullen Glatt of Bismarck
12th Place - James Barnhardt of Mandan
1st Place Match
Wyatt Jungclaus (RCCentral) won by major decision over Caleb Brink (RCStevens) (Maj 17-8)
3rd Place Match
Brett Konst (Sturgis) won by decision over Jake Pulkrabek (Mandan) (Dec 7-6)
5th Place Match
Zach Andersen (Killdeer) won by decision over Jacob Boehm (Century) (Dec 10-5)
182
1st Place - Cade Pederson of West Fargo
2nd Place - Anthony Knodell of RCCentral
3rd Place - Levi LaFountain of Turtle Mountain
4th Place - Connor McGregor of Bismarck
5th Place - Taylor Coffield of Sturgis
6th Place - Levi Rychner of Killdeer
8th Place - Anthony Carranza of Century
8th Place - Hunter Sabot of Legacy
1st Place Match
Cade Pederson (West Fargo) won by decision over Anthony Knodell (RCCentral) (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
Levi LaFountain (Turtle Mountain) won by decision over Connor McGregor (Bismarck) (Dec 9-2)
5th Place Match
Taylor Coffield (Sturgis) won by fall over Levi Rychner (Killdeer) (Fall 2:53)
195
1st Place - Matthew Kaylor of Legacy
2nd Place - Nolan Smith of RCCentral
3rd Place - Louis DeCoteau of Turtle Mountain
4th Place - Ryan Brink of RCStevens
5th Place - Ben Sobczak of RCStevens
6th Place - Jordan Schumacher of Bismarck
8th Place - Tice McVay of Sturgis
8th Place - Tyler Schmit of Bismarck
12th Place - Jacob Bild of West Fargo
1st Place Match
Matthew Kaylor (Legacy) won by fall over Nolan Smith (RCCentral) (Fall 4:22)
3rd Place Match
Louis DeCoteau (Turtle Mountain) won by major decision over Ryan Brink (RCStevens) (Maj 12-4)
5th Place Match
Ben Sobczak (RCStevens) won by major decision over Jordan Schumacher (Bismarck) (Maj 10-0)
220
1st Place - Jacob Boehm of Mandan
2nd Place - Hunter McMath of RCStevens
3rd Place - Keenan McKnight of RCCentral
4th Place - Hunter Harviell of Turtle Mountain
5th Place - Clayton Smith of Sturgis
6th Place - Caleb McDonald of Mandan
8th Place - Ben Anderson of West Fargo
8th Place - Brayden Moran of Bismarck
12th Place - Sam Urwiller of Hettinger
1st Place Match
Jacob Boehm (Mandan) won by major decision over Hunter McMath (RCStevens) (Maj 10-0)
3rd Place Match
Keenan McKnight (RCCentral) won by fall over Hunter Harviell (Turtle Mountain) (Fall 0:33)
5th Place Match
Clayton Smith (Sturgis) won by tech fall over Caleb McDonald (Mandan) (TF 15-0)
285
1st Place - Chase Dockter of Bismarck
2nd Place - Konnor Stordalen of Century
3rd Place - Levi Haugen of Mandan
4th Place - Seth Baker of Turtle Mountain
5th Place - Kordell Myers of Mandan
6th Place - Curtis Hall of Killdeer
8th Place - Dylan Short of Turtle Mountain
8th Place - Tyrese Morris of RCStevens
12th Place - Michael Moreno of Killdeer
1st Place Match
Chase Dockter (Bismarck) won by fall over Konnor Stordalen (Century) (Fall 2:43)
3rd Place Match
Levi Haugen (Mandan) won by fall over Seth Baker (Turtle Mountain) (Fall 3:01)
5th Place Match
Kordell Myers (Mandan) won by fall over Curtis Hall (Killdeer) (Fall 2:40)