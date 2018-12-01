Try 1 month for 99¢

Mandan Lions Invitational

Saturday's Finals Results

Team Results

1. Rapid City Central 277.0; 2.  Bismarck 263.5; 3. Rapid City Stevens 259.5; 4. Sturgis 226.0; 5. Mandan 188.5; 6. Century 150.5; 7. West Fargo 141.0; 8. Turtle Mountain 110.5; 9. St Mary`s 91.5; 10. Hettinger  82.0; 11 Legacy 82.0; 12. Killdeer 43.0.

106

1st Place - Kaden Olson of Sturgis

2nd Place - Christian Tanefeu of Bismarck

3rd Place - Jack Schoenhard of RCStevens

4th Place - Jacob Ersland of Century

5th Place - Tyler Porter of West Fargo

6th Place - Steven Permann of Sturgis

8th Place - Miles Weichmann of Hettinger

8th Place - Peyton Tuhy of Hettinger

12th Place - Hunter Leier of Mandan

12th Place - Jace Andersen of Killdeer

12th Place - Cody Simmons of Killdeer

1st Place Match

Kaden Olson (Sturgis) won by major decision over Christian Tanefeu (Bismarck) (Maj 9-0)

3rd Place Match

Jack Schoenhard (RCStevens) won by decision over Jacob Ersland (Century) (Dec 7-1)

5th Place Match

Tyler Porter (West Fargo) won by decision over Steven Permann (Sturgis) (Dec 8-5)

113

1st Place - Cael Larson of RCCentral

2nd Place - Wilfried Tanefeu of Bismarck

3rd Place - Landen Fischer of RCStevens

4th Place - Neal Bohrer of Century

5th Place - Kelton Olson of Sturgis

6th Place - Hayden Johnsrud of Century

8th Place - Ben Kleinknecht of Mandan

8th Place - Gus Bombach of Killdeer

12th Place - Tanner Defoe of Hettinger

12th Place - Gavin Dalley of Hettinger

12th Place - Cole Irwin of West Fargo

12th Place - Frank Chapman of Turtle Mountain

1st Place Match

Cael Larson (RCCentral) won by fall over Wilfried Tanefeu (Bismarck) (Fall 1:18)

3rd Place Match

Landen Fischer (RCStevens) won by major decision over Neal Bohrer (Century) (Maj 12-4)

5th Place Match

Kelton Olson (Sturgis) won by decision over Hayden Johnsrud (Century) (Dec 7-2)

120

1st Place - Reece Barnhardt of St Mary`s

2nd Place - Jacob Wood of Sturgis

3rd Place - Brock Fettig of Bismarck

4th Place - Kaleb Porter of West Fargo

5th Place - Logen Fischer of RCStevens

6th Place - Kaden Renner of Bismarck

8th Place - Tanner Nagel of Legacy

8th Place - Zach Woodbury of Century

12th Place - Tim Kadrmas of Legacy

12th Place - Zach Swenson of Mandan

12th Place - Peter McLeod of Turtle Mountain

12th Place - Conner Andress of Hettinger

1st Place Match

Reece Barnhardt (St Mary`s) won by major decision over Jacob Wood (Sturgis) (Maj 12-4)

3rd Place Match

Brock Fettig (Bismarck) won by fall over Kaleb Porter (West Fargo) (Fall 1:48)

5th Place Match

Logen Fischer (RCStevens) won by fall over Kaden Renner (Bismarck) (Fall 5:30)

126

1st Place - Kyle Burwick of Hettinger

2nd Place - Clay Radenz of Century

3rd Place - Laken Boese of Bismarck

4th Place - Cody Stockman of RCStevens

5th Place - Nicholas Anderson of West Fargo

6th Place - Grayden Bakke of RCCentral

8th Place - William Lengenfelder of St Mary`s

8th Place - Jordan Schmidt of Bismarck

12th Place - Zaven Osborne of Sturgis

12th Place - Bristol Kelley of Legacy

12th Place - Wyatt Goulet of Turtle Mountain

12th Place - Logan Heen of St Mary`s

1st Place Match

Kyle Burwick (Hettinger) won by fall over Clay Radenz (Century) (Fall 2:27)

3rd Place Match

Laken Boese (Bismarck) won by decision over Cody Stockman (RCStevens) (Dec 6-2)

5th Place Match

Nicholas Anderson (West Fargo) won in sudden victory - 1 over Grayden Bakke (RCCentral) (SV-1 8-6)

7th Place Match

132

1st Place - Drew Steidler of St Mary`s

2nd Place - Maverick Martin of Legacy

3rd Place - Preston Fettig of Bismarck

4th Place - Declan Malone of RCStevens

5th Place - Ethan Thibeault of RCCentral

6th Place - Ben Weigum of Century

8th Place - Devin Schulz of Century

8th Place - Tanner Nein of West Fargo

12th Place - Logan Desersa of Sturgis

12th Place - Keon Laducer of Turtle Mountain

1st Place Match

Drew Steidler (St Mary`s) won by tech fall over Maverick Martin (Legacy) (TF 17-1)

3rd Place Match

Preston Fettig (Bismarck) won by decision over Declan Malone (RCStevens) (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

Ethan Thibeault (RCCentral) won by fall over Ben Weigum (Century) (Fall 3:23)

138

1st Place - Ryan Ripplinger of Bismarck

2nd Place - William Kleinknecht of Mandan

3rd Place - Kadyn Kraye of RCCentral

4th Place - Tate Laducer of Turtle Mountain

5th Place - Perry Ketelsen of Sturgis

6th Place - Tyler Voorhees of RCStevens

8th Place - Drew Kurtenbach of RCStevens

8th Place - Declan Genova of West Fargo

12th Place - Matt Scheer of St Mary`s

12th Place - Ben Nagel of Bismarck

12th Place - Logan Weiler of St Mary`s

12th Place - Dayne Fredericks of Killdeer

1st Place Match

Ryan Ripplinger (Bismarck) won by major decision over William Kleinknecht (Mandan) (Maj 13-2)

3rd Place Match

Kadyn Kraye (RCCentral) won by fall over Tate Laducer (Turtle Mountain) (Fall 5:14)

5th Place Match

Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis) won by decision over Tyler Voorhees (RCStevens) (Dec 7-2)

7th Place Match

145

1st Place - TJ Morrison of RCCentral

2nd Place - Matthew Rader of Century

3rd Place - Ethan Fleck of Mandan

4th Place - Reese Jacobs of Sturgis

5th Place - Brandt Kringlie of Bismarck

6th Place - Clay LaRocque of Turtle Mountain

8th Place - Ezra Weichmann of Hettinger

8th Place - Dylan Tabor of Killdeer

12th Place - Draken Stugelmeyer of Legacy

12th Place - Caleb Allen of RCStevens

12th Place - Aaron Magnell of West Fargo

12th Place - Camdon Wanner of Mandan

1st Place Match

TJ Morrison (RCCentral) won by major decision over Matthew Rader (Century) (Maj 11-2)

3rd Place Match

Ethan Fleck (Mandan) won by decision over Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) (Dec 7-4)

5th Place Match

Brandt Kringlie (Bismarck) won by decision over Clay LaRocque (Turtle Mountain) (Dec 8-2)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cooper Voorhees of RCStevens

2nd Place - Spencer LeDoux of West Fargo

3rd Place - Seth Berg of Mandan

4th Place - Riley Martin of Legacy

5th Place - Justin Burnham of Sturgis

6th Place - Landon Winter of RCCentral

8th Place - Andrew Schweitzer of St Mary`s

8th Place - Dany Tanefeu of Century

12th Place - Devon Rempel of Legacy

12th Place - Gabe Bell of Killdeer

12th Place - Ashton Frei of Killdeer

1st Place Match

Cooper Voorhees (RCStevens) won by fall over Spencer LeDoux (West Fargo) (Fall 1:18)

3rd Place Match

Seth Berg (Mandan) won by fall over Riley Martin (Legacy) (Fall 4:38)

5th Place Match

Justin Burnham (Sturgis) won by major decision over Landon Winter (RCCentral) (Maj 15-5)

160

1st Place - Gage Roaldson of Bismarck

2nd Place - Wren Jacobs of Sturgis

3rd Place - Kolten Reisenauer of Mandan

4th Place - Brayden Burrus of RCCentral

5th Place - Nate Allen of RCStevens

6th Place - Ty Warbis of Hettinger

7th Place - Bryant Nelson of Century

1st Place Match

Gage Roaldson (Bismarck) won by decision over Wren Jacobs (Sturgis) (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

Kolten Reisenauer (Mandan) won by fall over Brayden Burrus (RCCentral) (Fall 4:27)

5th Place Match

Nate Allen (RCStevens) won by tech fall over Ty Warbis (Hettinger) (TF 16-1)

7th Place Match

Bryant Nelson (Century) received a bye () (Bye)

170

1st Place - Wyatt Jungclaus of RCCentral

2nd Place - Caleb Brink of RCStevens

3rd Place - Brett Konst of Sturgis

4th Place - Jake Pulkrabek of Mandan

5th Place - Zach Andersen of Killdeer

6th Place - Jacob Boehm of Century

8th Place - Tristan Pekas of Hettinger

8th Place - John Tomjack of Killdeer

12th Place - Bryce Gartner of Legacy

12th Place - Nolen Demery of Turtle Mountain

12th Place - Cullen Glatt of Bismarck

12th Place - James Barnhardt of Mandan

1st Place Match

Wyatt Jungclaus (RCCentral) won by major decision over Caleb Brink (RCStevens) (Maj 17-8)

3rd Place Match

Brett Konst (Sturgis) won by decision over Jake Pulkrabek (Mandan) (Dec 7-6)

5th Place Match

Zach Andersen (Killdeer) won by decision over Jacob Boehm (Century) (Dec 10-5)

182

1st Place - Cade Pederson of West Fargo

2nd Place - Anthony Knodell of RCCentral

3rd Place - Levi LaFountain of Turtle Mountain

4th Place - Connor McGregor of Bismarck

5th Place - Taylor Coffield of Sturgis

6th Place - Levi Rychner of Killdeer

8th Place - Anthony Carranza of Century

8th Place - Hunter Sabot of Legacy

1st Place Match

Cade Pederson (West Fargo) won by decision over Anthony Knodell (RCCentral) (Dec 7-2)

3rd Place Match

Levi LaFountain (Turtle Mountain) won by decision over Connor McGregor (Bismarck) (Dec 9-2)

5th Place Match

Taylor Coffield (Sturgis) won by fall over Levi Rychner (Killdeer) (Fall 2:53)

195

1st Place - Matthew Kaylor of Legacy

2nd Place - Nolan Smith of RCCentral

3rd Place - Louis DeCoteau of Turtle Mountain

4th Place - Ryan Brink of RCStevens

5th Place - Ben Sobczak of RCStevens

6th Place - Jordan Schumacher of Bismarck

8th Place - Tice McVay of Sturgis

8th Place - Tyler Schmit of Bismarck

12th Place - Jacob Bild of West Fargo

1st Place Match

Matthew Kaylor (Legacy) won by fall over Nolan Smith (RCCentral) (Fall 4:22)

3rd Place Match

Louis DeCoteau (Turtle Mountain) won by major decision over Ryan Brink (RCStevens) (Maj 12-4)

5th Place Match

Ben Sobczak (RCStevens) won by major decision over Jordan Schumacher (Bismarck) (Maj 10-0)

220

1st Place - Jacob Boehm of Mandan

2nd Place - Hunter McMath of RCStevens

3rd Place - Keenan McKnight of RCCentral

4th Place - Hunter Harviell of Turtle Mountain

5th Place - Clayton Smith of Sturgis

6th Place - Caleb McDonald of Mandan

8th Place - Ben Anderson of West Fargo

8th Place - Brayden Moran of Bismarck

12th Place - Sam Urwiller of Hettinger

1st Place Match

Jacob Boehm (Mandan) won by major decision over Hunter McMath (RCStevens) (Maj 10-0)

3rd Place Match

Keenan McKnight (RCCentral) won by fall over Hunter Harviell (Turtle Mountain) (Fall 0:33)

5th Place Match

Clayton Smith (Sturgis) won by tech fall over Caleb McDonald (Mandan) (TF 15-0)

285

1st Place - Chase Dockter of Bismarck

2nd Place - Konnor Stordalen of Century

3rd Place - Levi Haugen of Mandan

4th Place - Seth Baker of Turtle Mountain

5th Place - Kordell Myers of Mandan

6th Place - Curtis Hall of Killdeer

8th Place - Dylan Short of Turtle Mountain

8th Place - Tyrese Morris of RCStevens

12th Place - Michael Moreno of Killdeer

1st Place Match

Chase Dockter (Bismarck) won by fall over Konnor Stordalen (Century) (Fall 2:43)

3rd Place Match

Levi Haugen (Mandan) won by fall over Seth Baker (Turtle Mountain) (Fall 3:01)

5th Place Match

Kordell Myers (Mandan) won by fall over Curtis Hall (Killdeer) (Fall 2:40)

