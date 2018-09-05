Many campgrounds remain open through winter
While the main camping season on the Black Hills National Forest, which typically runs Memorial Day through Labor Day, has come to a close, many campgrounds remain open for public use after the regular season.
The Campground Concessionaire, Forest Recreation Management (FRM), will be turning management duties back over to the Forest on September 10, with the exception of a few that they will continue to manage until September 30th, including Horsethief, Bismarck Lake, Iron Creek and Oreville campgrounds. Reuter Campground will also remain under concession management, with hosts and water, until September 16.
Campgrounds that remain open in the off-season are first come; first serve and online reservations are not available. There is a 14-day stay limit in any 60-day consecutive period that applies.
At most of the campgrounds, water systems will be shut down to prevent freeze damage, and garbage collection is discontinued.
On the Bearlodge Ranger District, camping is available at the Reuter (after Sept.16), Bearlodge and Sundance Horse camp for $10 per night.
On the Northern Hills Ranger District, winter camping is available at the C-loop at Roubaix Lake Campground, 3 sites remain open outside the gate at Boxelder Forks Campground and Rod and Gun and Timon Campgrounds will remain open until Dec 1st or until conditions prevent access to sites. There are no fees and no services provided at these sites during the winter.
Campgrounds that remain open on the Mystic Ranger District include Black Fox, Castle Peak, Ditch Creek (14 sites), Dutchman (10 sites), Pactola (A Loop) but closes Nov 1, Sheridan Lake Southside (Woodsey Loop), Custer Trail and Whitetail Campgrounds. Sheridan Lake Southside Campground, Black Fox Campground and Castle Peak Campground charge $10 per site per night in the winter months and are fee sites year round.
Available campsites on the Hell Canyon Ranger District with no fees and no service can be found at Bismarck Lake Campground (after Sept. 30) with five campsites open for use outside of the locked gate and Comanche Park Campground will have five campsites available outside of the locked gate. Eight campsites are available at Beaver Creek Campground until Dec 1, and four campsites at Redbank Springs will remain available until Dec 1.
Willow Creek and Iron Creek Horse Camps will be open until Monday, October 1. FRM will maintain Willow Creek Horse Camp until Sunday, September 9 at $24/day with services. After Sept. 9, Willow Creek will be managed by the Forest Service at $10/site on a first come-first serve basis. Horse water and an outhouse will be available for use, but there will be no garbage service or potable drinking water. Iron Creek will remain under concession management until Sept. 30 at $24/day.
The public is asked to please ensure they take their trash with them, leave a clean campsite and follow campground rules.
Winter 2018/2019 Forest Campground Information Chart: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd593995.pdf
For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.