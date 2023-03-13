The Gillette Mustangs roared out to a 28-point halftime lead and ran away with a 68-20 win over the Rapid City Marshals on Sunday evening at Summit Arena.

It marked the first home game of the season for the Marshals, who fell to 1-2 on the season.

Tyrone Jones went 15 for 26 passing for Rapid City for 93 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions, and was sacked twice. LaVaughn Macon ran for 26 yards on seven carries and was the team's leading receiver with six catches for 39 yards and one touchdown. Kevin Chsism (four receptions, 21 yards) and Jack Robinson (two receptions, 11 yards) also caught TD passes.

Derrick Dyer led the Marshals with 12 tackles, including seven solo and two tackles for loss, while Trevor Kerr added nine tackles. Cory Henry and Tanner Steward earned sacks, and Corey Tucker picked up an interception.

The Marshals return to action Monday, March 27 against the Billings Outlaws at MetraPark-First Interstate Arena in Billings, Montana.