Martinez leads Nebraska to win over Purdue

And at the end of the game, with Nebraska needing a drive after Purdue's late score, Martinez and the offense couldn't deliver.

No such worries Saturday. Martinez helped Nebraska take advantage of Purdue's early mistakes with a twisting, stumbling, diving touchdown scramble to put the Huskers up 14-0.

His touchdown pass to Wyatt Liewer gave NU a three-score lead midway through the second quarter, and he marched the Huskers down the field for another score to start the third period that gave Nebraska a 34-13 lead.

"I think our schedule was pretty tough at first. We went up against some tough defenses, and I think that just made him better," NU receiver Levi Falck said. "And he's settled in and we're moving the ball, and we all have a ton of confidence in him."

Saturday's game moved Martinez into fourth place on Nebraska's career passing yardage list — he's now at 5,262 — as he passed Dave Humm and Joe Ganz. His work on the ground put him over 1,500 career rushing yards, and moved him within 10 yards of his coach, Frost, for seventh on NU's quarterback rushing list.

For the second week in a row, Martinez was efficient, too. Combined with an 18-for-20 effort against Iowa, Martinez is 41-for-50 for 416 yards through the air over the past two weeks.