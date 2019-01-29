Rapid City built a 2-0 lead but Kansas City scored the final three goals to edge the Rush 3-2 Tuesday night in ECHL action in Independence, Mo.
Things look good early for the Rush. With 5:26 left in the opening period, Cedric Montminy took the rebound off of a shot by Richard Coyne and scored past Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald (Coyne and Josh Elmes got the asissts).
The Rush kept their momentum going in the second and struck in the opening minutes of the frame. At 3:48 of the second, Chris Leibinger, who rifled a shot by McDonald to extend the Rush lead to 2-0 (Pierre-Luc Mercier and Dylan Quaile assisted).
At 9:19 of the second, Jordan Klimek fired a blue line shot that deflected off of Mavericks captain Rocco Carzo and towards Rush net-minder Adam Carlson. Carlson made the initial save, but Jordan Ernst put the Mavericks on the board. (Carzo and Klimek assisted).
Within the last minutes of the second, Corey Durocher tied it up on a goal, taking a Willie Raskob pass in the slot area, and slipping a shot by Carlson’s blocker side to square the game at 2-2 with 2:52 left in the second (Raskob and Darian Dziurzynski assisted).
Just 1:36 later, Jared VanWormer gave the Mavericks their only lead of the game, when he deflected a shot on net past Carlson with 1:16 remaining in the second (Joey Sides and Raskob assisted).
The Rush had a number of chances to tie things up in the third period, especially in the final seconds, but came up short.
Carlson stopped 33 of 36 shots for the loss (12-12-2-2).
The Rush face the Cincinnati Cyclones Friday at 5:35 p.m. (MST) in Cincinnati.