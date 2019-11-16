The finale of Rapid City's road swing through Tulsa, Wichita and Kansas City was not a pleasant one for the Rush, as the Mavericks rolled to a 10-1 thumping Saturday night at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, Mo.
Kansas City scored three goals in the first period and led 5-1 through two, before absolutely running away with the win with a five-goal third.
The loss dropped the ECHL West Conference-leading Rush to 9-5-2-0, while Kansas City moved to 6-7-1-0.
Kansas City got on the board just three minutes into the game on a goal by Zach Osburn (assisted by Michael Parks), and led 2-0 9:23 in on Kevin McKernan's goal (assisted by David Dziurzynski and Loren Ulett).
Bryan Lemos closed the scoring for the Mavericks in the first, assisted by Ryan Van Stralen and Tad Kozun.
Rapid City responded less than a minute into the second on Peter Quenneville's goal as he was assisted by Tyler Coulter and Myles McGurtey.
But trailing 3-1 was as close as the Rush would get the rest of the way.
Ryan Van Stralen (assisted by McKernan and Kozun) and Lemos (assisted by Dziurzynski and McKernan) made it 5-1 heading into the final 20 minutes.
In the third, the Mavericks added goals by Osburn, Neal Goff, Ulett, Dziurzynski and Kozun.
To no one's surprise, Kansas City out-shot the Rush 45-26.
Merrick Madsen took the loss for the Rush, as he stopped just 24 of 29 shots, while Tyler Parks stopped only 11 of 16 shots.
Nick Schneider got the win for Kansas City, stopping 25 of 26 shots.
Rapid City looks to bounce back with a three-game home series against Tulsa, beginning Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena. The two teams will play again Friday and Saturday nights.