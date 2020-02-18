Max Kepler grew up idolizing Derek Jeter

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Twins right fielder Max Kepler didn't get to watch a lot of major league baseball growing up in Germany. The games he did did see included many Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees matchups, which caused him to become a big fan of Derek Jeter.

"I loved watching Jeter, even though I'm a lefty and the complete opposite of what he was," Kepler said Tuesday before Minnesota's second full-squad workout. "He was the guy I really looked up to."

The 27-year-old Kepler never played against the Yankees shortstop but learned from afar by watching how Jeter handled himself on the field.

"He was in the league for plenty of seasons and had countless awards and recognitions," Kepler said. "He would go out there every year and play as if he was a rookie fighting for his job, which impressed me."

Kepler hopes that he'll learn what it takes to establish a lengthy career.