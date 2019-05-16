Longtime South Dakota School of Mines administrator Tiffany McCampbell was named the Associate Athletic Director for External Relations at Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado on Monday, bringing extensive experience as both a coach and administrator in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference to the home of the Orediggers.
McCampbell was the Associate Athletic Director for Internal Operations at the South Dakota School of Mines since 2015, where she was the senior woman administrator in addition to handling Title IX coordination and academic success for athletics.
Prior to that position, she was the head volleyball coach for the Hardrockers from 2009 to 2014. McCampbell also served as the interim co-Athletic Director at SDSMT during the 2013-14 school year.
“I am so fortunate to have spent 10 quality years at South Dakota Mines, not only as a volleyball coach, but also as an athletic administrator," McCampbell said. “The South Dakota School of Mines is a very special place and there are so many people to thank including our scholar athletes, coaches, staff and campus community. I look forward to seeing the progression of Hardrocker athletics in the coming years and am so thankful for the time that our family was able to spend on campus and in the Rapid City community.”
During her Hardrocker coaching career, McCampbell led the Hardrockers to a 27-5 overall record in 2011, finishing with the second highest win-percentage (84 percent) in Hardrocker volleyball program history. In addition, the 2011 team produced a 15-match win streak and was a vast improvement over the 2009 and 2010 versions in which the team finished with records of 9-19 and 10-18 respectively.
Also during McCampbell’s time at Mines, her teams were awarded the AVCA Team Academic Award six years in a row. The SWA role was added to McCampbell’s duties in 2010 followed by assistant AD in 2011.
“Tiffany has been a real asset to Hardrocker athletics and was very instrumental in helping transition the deptartment from NAIA to NCAA Division II competition — both as a coach and an administrator,” said Hardrocker Athletics Director Joel Lueken. "Tiffany’s energy, effort and servant attitude will be missed.”