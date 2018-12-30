Rapid City Stevens graduate Sam McCloud scored a career-high 20 points to lead the No. 18 Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball team to a 100-77 victory over the University of Saint Mary (Kan.) Sunday at the Corn Palace.
McCloud it 7-of-10 from the field, including 6-of-9 3-pointers as the Tigers moved to 12-4 on the season. The 6-foot-8 junior is averaging 12.4 points (hitting 43 percent of his 3-point land) and 5.0 rebounds per game this season.
DWU led by 21 points at the halftime break and maintained that advantage throughout much of the second half.
Ty Hoglund led the Tigers overall with a game-high 29 points and six rebounds and Tristan Teichmeier collected a season-high 20 points along with eight rebounds off the bench. also for DWU, Nick Harden tallied 11 points and five assists.
The Tigers shot 59.3 percent from the field and 48.4 percent from 3-point range in the contest. DWU outrebounded the Spires 31-22 and finished with 22 assists to seven by USM.
DWU returns to conference play against No. 2 Morningside College at 7 p.m. (MT) Wednesday at the Corn Palace.
USD women run past NDSU
The South Dakota women's basketball team ran away with a 67-41 win over North Dakota State to open Summit League play on Sunday afternoon inside the Scheels Center in Fargo, N.D.
Hannah Sjerven and Madison McKeever tallied 15 and 13 points, respectively, to pace South Dakota.
South Dakota (13-2, 1-0 Summit) won its fifth-straight Summit League opener, kicking off conference play following the most successful nonconference season since the move to NCAA Division I.
“We did not start today’s game with the urgency that we are capable of, but our young ladies made a quick adjustment and that was good to see coming off of a long layover since our last game,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “Our ability to defend and finish possessions with a rebound allowed us to get some separation and then our runs in the second and third quarter were huge today."
North Dakota State (4-10, 1-1 Summit) may have scored the first seven points of the game, but the Coyotes answered with a 15-0 run and never looked back.
The Coyotes shot at a 44.3 percent clip (27-of-61) for the game, while making 53.8 percent (7-of-13) from downtown. The Bison were held to 28 percent (14-of-50) from the field and made just three of their 15 3-point attempts.
South Dakota featured a balanced offense, led by the trio of Sjerven, McKeever and Frederick in double figures. Sjerven was 7-of-13 from the floor and grabbed five rebounds. McKeever tied her career high of eight boards to go with her 13 points, two assists and steal. Frederick was 4-of-9 from the floor with four rebounds.
Junior guard Ciara Duffy added nine points, four assists and three rebounds. Sophomore guard Monica Arens knocked down a pair of threes for eight points, four rebounds and two assists.