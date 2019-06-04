Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Shannon McCormick won the Class AA girls’ state golf title, while leading her team to the top spot in the standings on the final day of the state tournament at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown on Tuesday.
McCormick, who was in a tie for third at the end of the opening round, battled back in the second round and shot a 72 to earn the top spot with a two-day total of 149.
Her teammate Carly Kunkel finished second with 150, Mitchell’s Masy Mock took third with 152, and Reese Jansa of Harrisburg and Megan Dockter of Watertown tied for fourth with 153 apiece.
On the team side, the Knights held on to their first round lead and shot a 301 on the second to finish with a 614.
Aberdeen Central and Yankton tied for second with 669 apiece, Sioux Falls Roosevelt was fourth with 677 and Pierre rounded out the top five with 691.
Locally, Rapid City Stevens earned 10th with 733, Spearfish took 14th with 796 and Sturgis finished 15th with 955.
Individually, Molly Schwartz of Douglas fell three spots on the second day, finishing in a tie for 11th with Morgan Strahl of Yankton with 159 apiece.
Emmy Sundby of Rapid City Stevens earned a 14th-place finish with 161 and Ainsley Sabers of Sturgis broke the Top 30 with 174.
Class B Girls
Burke edges Deubrook for Class B title
After carrying a one-stroke lead into the second day of the Class B girls’ state golf tournament, Burke was able to hold off second place Deubrook as it topped the rest of the field Tuesday at Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton.
Burke finished the second day with a total of 541, four strokes ahead of Deubrook, while Flandreau finished third with 593.
Newell, which was in fourth place at the end of the opening round, finished sixth with a score of 621 to lead the local team standings.
White River wasn’t far behind in seventh with 624.
Individually, Taylee Indahl of Burke won the state title with 167, topping second-place finisher Courtni Frank of Deubrook by a stroke.
Erin Moncur of Miller took third with 178, while Grace Johanson of Flandreau and Lauren Wittler of Sully Buttes tied for fourth with 180.
Josie Rush of Newell was sixth with 181 and her teammate, Abbie Nelson earned 17th place with a two-day score of 194.
Other local placers include Kelsey Morrison and Karlie Cameron of White River, who finished in a tie for 33rd with 207 and apiece. Kassidy Weeldreyer of Newell and Remedy Morrison of White River shared a 41st place finish with 210.
Boomsma rallies for state title win
Austin Boomsma of James Valley Christian rallied on the final day of the Class B boys’ state tournament en route to winning the title at Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton on Tuesday.
Boomsma finished the first day trailing teammate Carter Wells by three strokes, before using a 74 stroke second-day score to run past second place finisher Devan Weelborg (158) and Wells (160).
Brody Boltjes of Platte-Geddes was fourth with 159 and Tryg Aenenson of Freeman Public closed out the top five with 163.
James Valley Christian also earned the state title on the team side with 490; Platte-Geddes took second with 509, followed by Deubrook with 519, Hamlin with 526 and Parker with 527.
Newell led the way for the local competitors with a 10th place finish (562), while Philip rounded out the top 16 with 598.
The top finishers for Newell include Huttson Weeldreyer, who finished in a tie for 31st with 180, while Chase VanDerBoom tied for 39th with 182.
Keldon Fitzgerald led the way for Philip with a 43rd place tie on a two-day score of 184.