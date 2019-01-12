Black Hills State University sophomore Allan McDonnell cleared 6 feet, 9 inches in the high jump to win the 2019 Myrle Hanson Memorial Open Friday afternoon in the Young Center.
The jump was good to provisionally qualify McDonnell for the NCAA Championships. He is currently tied for 10th in the nation.
In the pole vault, sophomore Jordyn Huneke cleared 12-3 1/2, also provisionally qualifying for the National Championships. She is currently tied for seventh in the nation. Meanwhile, junior Katie Campbell won the 60 hurdles, long jump, and triple jump. These three led the Yellow Jackets to a dominating performance at the Myrle Hanson Open, winning 13 events on the women's side and seven on the men's side.
"There was a lot of energy from the team tonight," said BHSU coach Seth Mischke. "That translated to some solid performances. We will need a lot more of both as the season progresses."
In the field events, senior Alexandra Richards won the high jump, besting second place by over half a foot. In the shot put, freshman Kyla Sawvell out-threw the competition by over three feet to win. She also easily won the weight throw.
In the sprints, sophomore Markez Boykin won the 60 meter dash, barely edging out Tristan Hepp. Senior Shayna Soderstrom won the 60 meter dash and thew 200.
In the distance events, junior Abbie Fredrick won the mile by almost 10 seconds; her teammate, freshman Erica Dykstra, took second. Senior Cailey Roth won the 800 by over eight seconds, while freshman Jules Ward and sophomore Mason Hudyma took second and third, respectively.
BHSU flexed its muscles in the 3,000 run, sweeping the top five spots. Sophomore Xiomara Robinson picked up the win.
In the men's mile, BHSU once again went 1-2-3. Junior Jordan Theisen edged out his brother, senior Jonah Theisen, for the win. Jordan Theisen also won the 800 meter. Jonah Theisen, who took second in the mile, doubled back to win the 3,000.
For South Dakota School of Mines, Cody allen won the shot put at 49-9.
Black Hills State is back in action next Sunday, Jan. 20, at Chadron State.
Lockhart, Morrisey place at Windy City roundup
Both Lisa Lockhart of Oelrichs and former Chadron State College cowgirl Sarah Morrissey of Ephrata, Wash., were among the placewinners Friday at the rich Windy City Roundup in Chicago.
Lockhart finished third in the barrel racing to earn $11,916.66 and Morrissey placed fourth in breakaway roping, good for $9,027.75.
Lockhart has long been one of the nation’s leading barrel racers. She competed in her 12th consecutive Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December.
Morrissey is a newcomer on the national rodeo scene. She’s a native of British Columbia who competed for three years at Chadron State in the early 2000s. She was away from the sport for about a decade while earning a pharmacy degree at the University of Wyoming and getting established as a pharmacist.
About five years ago, Morrissey bought a white gelding, Oreo, trained him and began breakaway roping again. She was one of eight qualifiers in that event at the Windy City Roundup.
This was the first time the rodeo, which had a million dollar payout, had been held. It was sponsored by the World Champions Rodeo Alliance and the Professional Bull Riders.