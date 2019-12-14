McLaughlin built a big first-half lead before holding off Belle Fourche 63-60 Saturday night in boys' basketball action in Belle Fourche.
McLaughlin led 27-15 at halftime before Belle Fourche battled back to cut the lead to three in the third. The Broncs had a shot at tying the game late, but a 3-point attempt at the buzzer was a title short.
Kelby Olson paced the Broncs with 20 points, including three 3-pointers, and seven rebounds.
Lex Farrell led McLaughlin with 19 points, followed by Elias Sims with 15 and Israel Defender scored 10.
Belle Fourche, 1-1, hosts Sturgis Tuesday before playing in the Stateline Classic in Newcastle, Wyo., Friday and Saturday. McClaughlin, 2-0, hosts the Hunkpapa Classic Dec. 27-28.
WALL 63, EDGEMONT 48: The Eagles led big early and rolled late to the win over the Moguls Saturday in Edgemont.
Wall led 37-20 at halftime before Edgemont battled back to cut the lead to seven in the third period. But the Eagles closed strong for the 15-point win.
Kole Gallino had a big game for Wall with 28 points, followed by Bridger Amiotte with 11 points.
Caleb Simons led Edgemont with 26 points, 13 steals and five assists, with Grant Darrow scoring 10 points and finishing with five steals. Tres Schaack scored nine points for the Moguls.
Edgemont, 0-2, hosts Moorcroft, Wyo., Thursday, while Wall, 1-0, hosts Jones County Friday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 72, PHILIP 25: The Comets overcame a bit of a slow start to open the season with a big win over the Scotties Saturday night in Philip.
Rapid City Christian only led 14-10 after the first quarter before taking a 38-18 halftime lead. The Comets outscored Philip 58-15 in the final three quarters.
Ethan Wipf led the Comets with 20 points, followed by Jack Roisum with 13 points and Presley Myers with 10.
Keldon Fitzgerald led Philip with nine points.
Rapid City Christian will be at Lyman Friday, while Philip is at Stanley County Thursday.
YANKTON 57, RAPID CITY STEVENS 44: Matthew Mors scored 24 points, grabbed six rebounds and had four assist to lead the Bucks past the Raiders Saturday in Yankton.
Yankton, 2-0, led after all four stops, 18-9 at the end of the first quarter and 31-21 at halftime.
Daniel Vigoren paced the Raiders, 0-2, with 13 points, while Colton Hartford and Mason Steele added 11 points each. Steele also had eight rebounds,
Stevens returns to action Friday when it hosts Huron.
ST. THOMAS MORE 66, WEST LYON, IOWA, 51: The Cavaliers moved to 2-0 on the season with the win at the Barefoot Classic Saturday at The Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
No other information was made available.
STM returns to action Tuesday at Douglas.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NEB. 62, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 49: The Bearcats took control in the second quarter and ran past the Cobblers Saturday at the Re/Max Professional Gillette Tournament in Gillette, Wyo.
No other results were made available.
Central, 1-2, returns to action Friday and Saturday, hosting Huron and Mitchell.
TODD COUNTY 62, BENNETT COUNTY 32: The Falcons jump out to a 20-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and ran past the Warriors Saturday night in Martin.
Jacob Wike and Ashaun Roach-Valandra both scored 19 points for Todd County with 19 points, followed by Kanine Redfish with 11. No results were made available for Bennett County.
Todd County is at the Lakota Nation Invitational Wednesday through Saturday in Rapid City, while Bennett County is at Gordon-Rushville, Neb. Friday.
Girls Basketball
RAPID CITY STEVENS 60, YANKTON 31: The Raiders moved to 2-0 under new head coach Travis Swartz with the big win over the Gazelles Saturday in Yankton.
Stevens led early, 17-9 at the end of the first, 30-14 at halftime and 42-24 going into the fourth quarter.
Kyah Watson led the Raiders with 18 points, 14 in the first half. No other information was made available.
The Raiders will be at Huron and Mitchell next weekend.
WALL 52, EDGEMONT 50: The Lady Eagles held off a Moguls rally in the fourth quarter to get the win in Edgemont Saturday.
In a game that had lopsided quarters for three of the four, Wall led 17-6 at the end of the first, only to see Edgemont use a 25-7 edge in the second to take a 31-24 halftime lead. But Wall outscored the Moguls 21-8 in the third for a 45-40 advanatge going into the fourth.
Ava Dinger paced the Lady Eagles with 19 pints, while Lilly Wagner added 11. No results were made available for Edgemont.
Wall, 1-0, hosts Jones County Friday, while Edgemont, 0-2, is at Moorcroft, Wyo., Thursday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 61, PHILIP 44: The Lady Comets pulled away for the win in their season opener Saturday night at Philip.
No other results were made available.
The Lady Comets host Douglas Tuesday, while Philip is at Stanley County Thursday.