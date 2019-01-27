It’s not surprising that bull riding is a fan favorite. The event is a true seat-of-pants sport for fans and participants alike. The excitement and anticipation each time a bull rider exits the chute aboard 2,000 pounds of rank bucking beef tends to tilt spectators in their seats, and bull riders hoping to stay sticky, centered, and hanging on for dear life.
Saturday night didn’t disappoint the large crowd at the Rushmore Plaza’s Barnett Arena, providing a veritable bull riding bonanza in Rodeo Rapid City presentation of the 2019 PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour, an event featuring 35 of pro rodeo’s top bull riders facing off against a rank pen of bulls.
A Texas bull rider, Cole Melancon, with an outstanding track record in Rapid City, added to his impressive resume by posting an 87-point ride aboard New Frontier’s Rodeo’s Ur Next to claim his fourth gold buckle at Rodeo Rapid City events.
“The year before last I placed in the rodeo and won the Xtreme Bulls and the Wranglers Champions Challenge a couple of nights later, so Rapid City has been pretty good to me,” Melancon said. “I’d heard a lot about the New Frontier (Rodeo) bull and I knew he would be really, really good, and if I stayed on him, it would be worth a lot of points.”
Melancon didn’t waste any extra time on the bull’s back covering his bull in exactly the required eight seconds.
“I was a little nervous at first, but I felt that when I turned him around and got centered, I thought I had him covered,” Melancon added.
Chase Dougherty, a 19-year-old Oregon cowboy coming off an outstanding performance at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, posted the early number recording an 84.5-point ride in the first of the night’s five sessions.
Dougherty earned the Ram Top Gun award at the NFR by topping the event earnings list accumulating over $209, 000 in his 10 days work to earn the reserve champion distinction behind three-time world champion Sage Kimsey.
“I don’t think I’m ever going to come down off that high of my first NFR,” Dougherty said. “That’s been my goal since I was a little kid, making it there and doing what I wanted to do, so hopefully I can build off that in the future.”
After Montana Circuit Champion, Parker Breding, jumped into the second spot behind Melancon with an 85.5 ride in session number three, Belle Fourche’s Wyatt Gregg celebrated his 29th birthday by vaulting into second place with an 86-point ride, which is where he finished,
“A nice birthday present for sure,” Gregg said. “He was a young bull and he was a little antsy in the chutes, but he didn’t want to stand up very bad, so it took a little bit to get out of there. He came out and spun away from my hand the whole time just like you want it.”
Gregg added a nice Belle Fourche touch to the proceedings, donning a Bronc purple shirt on his ride, a quite unplanned occurrence, he pointed out.
“Actually, this is the first time I’ve ever worn this shirt,” Gregg said with a smile. “It’s a new shirt and I never really thought about it being purple, but it is right on Belle Fourche Bronc colors, so it’s nice to represent my city.
Earlier on Saturday, the second performance of Rodeo Rapid City’s PRCA rodeo produced but a single lead change. Fittingly in saddle bronc, South Dakota’s marquee rodeo sport — and the state sport besides — Hereford standout J.J. Elshere moved to the top of the leaderboard with an 83.5 score aboard Sutton Rodeo’s Family Feud.
“A good horse. He had a little bit of movement out of the chute that kind of surprised me, but after that he set up for me and showed well,” Elshere said.
Elshere, a four-time NFR qualifier, is hoping to pad the pocketbook early and perhaps wash out the taste of a snake bit 2018 season in which he finished the year 16th in PRCA standings and missed out on a return trip to the National Finals Rodeo by one spot.
“Last year, the farther I got into the season, the longer the road was for me. I don’t know if I was just burned out or wanting to be home and taking care of things,” said the 38-year-old veteran bronc rider. “I’ve won here twice and placed a number of times, and hopefully make some money, and then I will go to San Antone and Houston. I might not get another chance, so I better not miss out, and then we will see whether I go hard again after that.”
South Dakota’s premier high school rodeo athletes move into the Barnett Arena spotlight today, demonstrating their rodeo skill in the annual 20X Extreme Showcase Rodeo at 1 p.m.