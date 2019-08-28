The annual Mike Coley/Bob Ellwanger Memorial Baseball Tournament will be held over Labor Day Weekend. Action begins Saturday and concludes on Monday.
Game will be played at Fitzgerald Stadium, Pete Lien Memorial Field and McKeague Field.
Tournament officials added Bob Ellwanger to the tournament name after his passing in the summer of 2018. Ellwanger used to play in the tournament and run a team.
This year, there will be 11 teams playing in two divisions, 48 and over and 58 and over age divisions. There will be two local teams, the Angels, run by John Sayles, and in the 48 division, made up of current ball players from Rapid City, Custer and East River.
Another local team, run by Jack Sayles of Custer, who also plays and this team is made up of local players.
There are two teams from eastern South Dakota and four teams from the Denver area.
This year, The Rapid City Post 320 American Legion coaching staff has a team and will also be playing in the tournament.
On Saturday games will begin at 9 a.m., with the final games of the day at 4:30 p.m. There will be a pig barbecue for all the players involved.
All the teams will play four games in pool play, with a championship game on Monday morning.
Rush sign defenseman Trey Phillips
The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that defenseman Trey Phillips has been signed by the team for the 2019-20 ECHL season.
The 5-foot-9, 185-pound defenseman comes to the Rush following an impressive rookie season of professional hockey, which began in the ECHL with the Jacksonville IceMen. In Jacksonville, he recorded four assists in 20 contests before being traded to the Fort Wayne Komets. Phillips appeared in an additional 22 games, and scored three goals with four assists for seven points. He completed his inaugural professional campaign in the Australian Ice Hockey League as a member of the Newcastle Northstars, earning 18 points (Five goals, 13 assists) in 15 games.
“Talking with former teammates, I heard Rapid City is a great place to play. Coach (Daniel) Tetrault is the main reason I decided to sign. I’m very much looking forward to playing for him,” Phillips said. “My first year pro was a bit of a roller coaster, especially getting traded for the first time. That said, I’m excited to build on last year, and work to establish myself as a key player for the Rush. I’m a puck-moving defenseman that skates well. I’m focused on the process, and am very excited to work towards a championship with the Rush.”
Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said that Phillips is a young and hungry player that will provide needed depth to our defense corps, especially because he’s a left shot defenseman.
“Trey has a great shot from the blue line that finds a way through, which is crucial for generating offense," Tetrault said. "He’s defensively sound across the entire playing surface, and is a great skater. I’m interested to see what he provides us in camp on the back-end.”
Canyon Lake hosts pickleball contests
The Canyon Lake Activity Center recently hosted their first pickleball tournament on the new Canyon Lake Pickleball Courts. There were 86 participants, coming from Sioux Falls, Pierre, Custer, Spearfish, Lead, Casper and Sheridan, Wyo. Four divisions in women's, men's and mixed doubles were contested. Dean Linquist was the tournament director, assisted by many volunteers.
Interested parties can try this sport by attending new player training every Monday evening at 5 p.m. at the Center, 2900 Canyon Lake Drive. All athletic abilities are welcome.
Results for 2019:
Women (16 teams)
Beginners
1. Danielle Wilkerson & Jannie Miller, 2. Mary Dybdahl & Kathy Grosz, 3. Christine McKinney & Mary Miller
Novice
1. Judy Wangen & Hue Young, 2. Su Mei Higgins & Sandy Honke, 3. Barb Wald & Valerie Begeman
Intermediate
1. Cindy Pfingston & Pat Wright, 2. Colleen Kerk & Julie Hamilton, 3. Kim Eymer & Cleone Mayclin
Advanced
1. Darla Miller & Anne Marie Myers
Men (22 teams)
Beginners
1. Dick Helmstetter & Philip Scheffield, 2. Vick Wilkerson & Tyler Miller
Novice
1. Brian Fagnan & Braden Ferguson, 2. Tom Loomer & Terry Begeman, 3. Mick Wysuph & Ralph Annicchiarico
Intermediate
1. Mike Brunelle & Dave Henrickson, 2. Todd Young & Chris West
Advanced
1. Steve Cable & Alvin Tran, 2. Gary Miller & Jeff Baird, 3. Stuart Dahlin & Dave Carr
Mixed (34 teams)
Beginners
1. Danelle Wilkerson & Vick Wilkerson, 2. Mary Dybdahl & Senica Jenkins, 3. Jannie Miller & Tyler Miller
Novice
1. Hue Young & Todd Young, 2. Penny Christensen & Rod Christensen, 3. Tana Foss & Rob Foss
Intermediate
1. Cindy Pfingston & Lucas Clegg, 2. Susan Parker & Jeff Baird, 3. Cindy Cable & Hubert Townsend
Advanced
1. Darla Miller & Alvin Tran, 2. Anne Marie Meyers & Steve Cable