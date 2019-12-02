Black Hills State had five players score in double figures, led by Joel Scott’s 24 points, as the Yellow Jackets cruised to a 91-53 win over Dakota State in non-conference men’s basketball action Monday at the Young Center in Spearfish.
Scott made 9-of-12 field goal attempts and 3-of-4 three-pointers to lead Black Hills State past the Trojans. Tyler Oliver followed with 14 points. Antonio Capley scored 12 points and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds for BH. Stefan Desnica and Jordan McGlory tossed in 10 points each for the Jackets.
Black Hills State, which led 45-27 at the half, made 37 of 64 field goal attempts for the game, a 57.8 percent shooting clip. The Yellow Jackets outscored the Trojan 56-26 in the paint and held a 29-12 scoring advantage from their bench.
Gare Ewefada led Dakota State with 22 points. Anthony Costello tossed in 13 points and Brady Van Holland scored 10 off the bench for the Trojans (3-9).
Black Hills State (3-3, 1-0 RMAC) return to Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play this weekend with two road games. The Yellow Jackets play at Westminster, Utah, on Friday and Dixie State, Utah, on Saturday.