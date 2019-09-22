No matter the defense South Dakota Mines threw at Regis, Colo., on Sunday, the Rangers had an answer for it.
Regis peppered Hardrocker goalkeeper Tyler Ring with 30 shots and kept play in Mines’ defensive zone for much of the game, as the Rangers rolled to a 4-0 victory at Sioux Park Stadium to claim their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference match.
“We played a low press the first half. With that we want them to come at us and we trap them. Unfortunately, they broke that down and limited our time on the ball,” Mines coach Ryan Thompson explained. “Then we tried our best with a high trap, trying to force them into bad passes. But we weren’t consistent enough with it, and they were able to break it down more times than not.”
Regis’s ability to control the ball meant Ring was under pressure from the Rangers’ attack throughout the game. Not only did Ring face 30 shots, 17 of them were on goal and four found the back of the net.
“We moved the ball well to start with and we had a lot of chances in the first five or 10 minutes,” Regis coach Taylor Diem said. “I thought we could’ve jumped on them and put a few away earlier. A credit to our guys; we kept playing our brand of soccer, we were patient in the build and eventually we got more chances.”
Parker Klein scored the first of his two goals in the 19th minute when he beat Ring from in front of the goal mouth for an unassisted goal. Jean Carre made it 2-0 in the 25th minute when he scored from the left side of the penalty area off a cross from Pascal von Matthey.
Klein, a rangy junior forward, made it a 3-0 match when he scored again from in front of the goal, this time in the 48th minute off an assist from midfielder Porter Milner.
Von Matthey, a freshman forward who finished with a team-high eight shots, scored unassisted in the 71st minute to make it a 4-0 match.
“Friday we showed really well against a really good Colorado Mines team,” Thompson lamented. “We had expectations we’d come out and play the same way. It seemed like we had tied legs and couldn’t really get our rhythm and get into the game like we did on Friday.”
The loss drops the Hardrockers to 1-4-0 overall and 0-2-0 in RMAC play. The Rangers, who host Dixie State, Utah, on Friday for a conference game, improve to 3-2-1 on the season and 2-0-0 in the RMAC.
Mines is back in action Friday when the Hardrockers host Colorado State-Pueblo in league play. The match is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start at the Dakota Fields soccer complex.