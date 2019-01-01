Pierre-Luc Mercier notched his first career hat trick, but the Rapid City Rush fell to the Idaho Steelheads 6-5 Monday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
With 8:11 gone by in the contest, Mercier got the Rush on the board when he scored past Idaho goalie Colton Point (Andrew Radjenovic and Josh Elmes assisted). Rapid City took a 2-0 lead on another power-play goal as Chris Lebinger scored with 35.9 seconds left in the period (Dylan Quaile and Brayden Sherbinin assisted).
In a wild second period, both teams scored three times. At 5:41 of the second, Alexander Dahl put the Steelheads on the board as his shot got past Rush net-minder Adam Carlson to cut the Rush lead to 2-1 (White and Clint Lewis assisted).
Under two minutes later, while on a delayed penalty, Brady Norrish deflected a Keegan Kanzig shot by Carlson to tie the game at 2-2 with 7:07 played in the second (Kanzig and Reid Petryk assisted). Idaho overtook the Rush on Kanzig’s first of the season with 9:02 left in the second (Nolan Gluchowski got the lone assist).
Moments later, the Rush tied the game when Darby Llewellyn found Alec Baer with 6:31 left in the period (Llewellyn had the only assist). Just 39 seconds later, Mercier notched his second of the game, giving the Rush a 4-3 lead with 5:52 left (Radjenovic and Tyler Poulsen got the assists). Mercier completed his first career hat-trick with 4:17 left in the period on the team’s fourth power play of the contest (Quaile had the lone assist).
Following the goal, Point was removed from the Steelheads net for Ryan Faragher, who did not see a shot until the third period.
Idaho overtook the Rush again in the third, and this time the Steelheads held on for the win. Reid Petryk had a hand in each goal, scoring with 4:31 played in the third (Brad McClure and Gluchowski assisted). McClure's goal to tie the game with 7:02 played in the final period (Dahl and Petryk assisted) to tie it at 5-5.
He finished with the game-winning power play goal with 9:34 left in regulation (McClure and Gluchowski assisted).
The Rush hit he road Friday and Saturday at the Kansas City Mavericks.
Rush trade Bitzer to Atlanta
The Rapid City Rush announced Tuesday that Michael Bitzer has been traded to the Atlanta Gladiators to complete the future considerations trade at the start of the season that brought Darby Llewellyn to Rapid city.
Bitzer played in 12 games with the Rush this season, his first full season as a professional following a standout career at Bemidji State University in the NCAA. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound net-minder compiled a 3-6-0-1 record with a 3.64 GAA and .882 save percentage.
College Basketball
Mines men, women sweep Nebraska Christian
The South Dakota School of Mines men's and women's basketball teams earned wins over Nebraska Christian College Monday afternoon at the King Center.
The Hardrockers won the women's game 65-32, and the men's game 84-78. The games were exhibitions for Nebraska Christian.
In the women's game, Mines led 33-16 at halftime and outscored the Sentinels 32-16 in the final two periods.
Cooper Courtney led Mines. 4-5, with 13 points and three steals. She hit 3-of-8 3-pointers. Melissa Johnstone added 10 points and five rebounds, while Anna Haugen grabbed nine boards.
Jazmyne Santiel led Nebraska Christian with 13 points.
In the men's game, the Hardrockers led 40-35 at halftime and held on for the win.
Mitchell Sueker paced Mines, 5-8, with 23 points and five assists, while Troy Brady scored 15 points on 5-of-7 3-pointers, and Logan Elers scored 15 points and had five rebounds and seven assists.
TJ Rivera was one of four Sentinels to score in double figures with 19 points.
Both Mines teams will return to Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play this weekend at Colorado Mesa and Western State.