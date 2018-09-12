The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that forward Pierre-Luc Mercier has been signed to a contract for the 2018-19 ECHL season.
At the end of the 2017-18 ECHL season, the Rush traded veteran forward Kenton Miller to the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for Andrew Radjenovic and future considerations. Both teams completed the deal earlier this offseason, resulting in the Rush receiving Pierre-Luc Mercier to complete the transaction.
Mercier just completed his rookie season of professional hockey, all spent with the ECHL’s Adirondack Thunder. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward played in all but four regular season games, tabulating totals of 17 goals, 25 assists, and 42 points in 68 games, and added another four assists in 14 Kelly Cup Playoff games. His season ended in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Florida Everblades, who finished as the runner-up to the two-time champion archrival Colorado Eagles.
“Talking to Coach Tetrault, he is very excited to have me on board this season, and I’m excited to be a part of his team as well. This will be a good chance for me to have a big role,” Mercier said.. “Being a rookie last season, I definitely learned a lot. For one, it’s a long season, full of ups and downs, so you learn to stay with the process and results will come. As a player, I bring an all-around game to the team. I’ll be on both power play and penalty kill, and as a pass-first kind of player, I can play any role. I think we’re going to have a great team."