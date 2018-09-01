The South Dakota School of Mines football team had the three-time defending Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference champions on the ropes, but couldn't quite deliver the knockout punch, and Colorado Mesa rallied in the fourth quarter for a 36-33 win Saturday in the season opener for both teams in Grand Junction, Colorado.
The Hardrockers scored the first 17 points of the game, but the Mavericks closed with the final 14 points in a battle that went down to the wire.
The last time the two teams met, Mesa routed the Hardrockers 69-7 in the second to last game of the 2017 season. It was a whole different story on Saturday, as Mines dominated the first half and still was up by 12 points with 11 minutes to play.
But Mesa, behind All-first Team quarterback Eystin Salum, pulled within five and then recovered a pooch kickoff deep in Mines territory before taking it in with what proved to be the winning score with seven minutes remaining.
The Hardrockers were never able to threaten again and had two final plays, only to see a hail-mary pass intercepted.
“We were one play away in any phase of the game from finding a way to win the opener on the road,” said Hardrocker coach Zach Tinker after the game. “We have much to work on in the next week, and need to find a way to finish in the fourth quarter when we have our chances.”
Hardrocker senior quarterback Jake Sullivan got a 5-yard TD run and a 7-yard score to quickly put the Hardrockers up 14-0, and a career-best 44-yard field goal by sophomore Enis Sefa made it a 17-0 game midway through the second quarter.
Colorado Mesa would get on the scoreboard at the end of the half, using a short field capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass from Salum to Peter Anderson.
The two teams traded momentum and scored in the third period before the home-standing Mavericks gained the final surge.
After Salum scored on a 5-yard TD run, the Hardrockers answered on a big 47-yard scoring run by senior running back Connor Silveria. The extra point attempt failed and the 'Rockers led 23-14 with 7:04 left in the third.
Mesa answered with an 87-yard, 13-play drive ending with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Jonathon Beverly at the 2:26 mark to make it a two-point game.
Again, the Hardrockers responded when Sullivan hit senior wide out Isaiah Manley over the middle with a 37-yard TD strike. Sefa was good on the extra point to give Mines a 30-21 advantage.
Sefa added a 32-yard field goal to open the fourth-quarter scoring, giving the ‘Rockers a 33-21 lead with 11:42 remaining in the game.
Just when the ‘Rockers had their opponents against the ropes, a crucial turnover swung the momentum, capped off by a 13-yard TD run (extra point good) at the 9:12 mark by Pailate Makakona. Following the successful onside kick, the Mavericks took the lead for the first and only time in the game on a 3-yard run by Makakona. They tacked a two-point conversion on to make it a three-point lead.
Mines failed to move the football and was forced to punt, and Mesa hung on to the football until the final seconds.
The Hardrockers finished the game with 431 yards of total offense, while Mesa tallied 472 yards. The ‘Rockers racked up 268 passing yards and collected 163 rushing yards.
Individually for the ‘Rockers, Silveria led the ground game with 79 yards and a score on 12 carries. He also collected 50 yards on kickoffs for 137 total yards of offense. Sullivan tallied 58 yards and two scores on 13 rushes and senior Kevin Thompson added 26 yards on six rushes.
Sullivan completed 26-of-41 passes for 268 with one score and one interception on the last play of the game.
Seven Hardrockers caught passes in the game with Manley leading the way. He hauled in nine catches for 117 yards and score. The senior also had 68 yards on kickoffs for 192 total yards. Jeremy Gonzales had 34 yards on five receptions and Joe Luebbers finished with four catches for 30 yards.
Defensively, freshman linebacker Will Carroll paced the ‘Rockers with 15 total tackles, one for a loss and forced a fumble. Sophomore linebacker Justin Broekemeier had 11 total tackles, one for a loss, and senior linebacker Andrew Karatepeyan recorded eight total tackles. Junior Michael Retland earned a sack in the game, while freshman Adrian Eastman was credited with an interception and a 10-yard return.
For Mesa, Salum completed 22-of-41 passes for 257 yards and one score, while he led all rushers with 111 yards on 16 carries and one TD.
The Hardrockers home opener is slated for a 1 p.m. start Saturday at O’Harra Stadium against The Mountaineers.
“I’m encouraged that this team has the spirit, togetherness and leadership to find a way to win in Week 2 against a tough Western State team in front of our home fans at Dunham Field,” Tinker said.