The Colorado Mesa University women and Colorado School of Mines men were picked first in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Basketball Polls released Thursday by the league.
The coaches polls were voted on by all 16 head coaches. Coaches could not vote for their own institution. The Preseason Players to Watch were selected by each institution.
Mesa received nine of the 16 first-place votes for 215 points in the women's poll, just ahead of Westminster with five first-place votes and 209 points. Colorado School of Mines had one first-place vote and 192 points, followed by MSU Denver at 180 points and Black Hills State at 151 points.
The Yellow Jackets finished 16-11 overall last season and 12-10 in the RMAC.
Dixie State received the other first-place vote, but was ninth with 122 points. South Dakota School of Mines (12-14, 9-13) was 13th with 64 points, while Chadron State College (4-24, 3-19) was 15th with 42 votes.
In the men's poll, Colorado Mines received 14 of the 16 first-place votes and ran away form the field with 224 points, to 198 points for second-place Dixie State, which received one first-place vote.
Regis was third with 185 points, followed by New Mexico Highlands with 163 and MSU Denver with 156. The Roadrunners received the other first-place vote.
Black Hills State College was ninth with 123 points, while South Dakota Mines was 10th with 107 points. Chadron State was 13th with 71 points.
The Yellow Jackets were 18-11 overall last season (15-7 in RMAC) and qualified for the league tournament for the first time ever and placed second.
SD Mines was 12-18 and 9-13 and Chadron State finished 12-16 and 10-12.
RMAC Women's Coaches Poll
Team;points (first-place votes)
1. Colorado Mesa;215 (9)
2. Westminster;209 (5)
3. Colorado School of Mines;192 (1)
4. MSU Denver;180
5. Black Hills State;151
6. Western Colorado;150
7. Regis;141
8. CSU-Pueblo;135
9. Dixie State;122 (1)
10. UCCS;108
11. Fort Lewis;79
12. Colorado Christian;67
13. South Dakota Mines;64
14. Adams State;45
15. Chadron State;42
16. New Mexico Highlands;20
Preseason Players to Watch
Adams State -- Zakiya Beckles, Marshell Hollins, Davenport Brantley
Black Hills State -- Morgan Ham, Racquel Wientjes
Chadron State -- Taryn Foxen, Jori Peters
Colorado Christian -- Marie Tsoungui, Brianna Pribble
Colorado Mesa -- Sydni Brandon
Colorado School of Mines -- Denali Pinto, Sammy Van Sickle
CSU-Pueblo -- Khiya Adams, JaNaiya Davis, Sydni Williams
Dixie State -- This institution elected to not submit preseason players to watch.
Fort Lewis -- Jordan Carter, Sydney Candelaria
MSU Denver -- Maggie Justinak, Bree Wellington, Jaiden Galloway
New Mexico Highlands -- Jordyn Lewis, Brianna Stewart
Regis University -- Whitney Jacob, Jaz’Myne Snipes
South Dakota Mines -- This institution elected to not submit preseason players to watch.
University of Colorado Colorado Springs -- Chelsea Pearson, Caley Barnard, Madi Gaibler
Western -- Katie Dalton, Samantha Coleman
Westminster -- Hunter Krebs, Sarah McGinley
Men's RMAC Coaches Poll;(first-place votes)
1. Colorado School of Mines;224 (14)
2. Dixie State;198 (1)
3. Regis;185
4. New Mexico Highlands;163
5. MSU Denver;156 (1)
6. UCCS;146
7. Fort Lewis;131
8. Colorado Mesa;127
9. Black Hills State;123
10. South Dakota Mines;107
11. Westminster;96
12. CSU-Pueblo;78
13. Chadron State;71
14. Adams State;70
15. Western;24
16. Colorado Christian;21
Preseason Players to Watch
Adams State -- Rickey Norris, Szymon Walczak, Jared Perry
Black Hills State -- Tyler Oliver
Chadron State -- Colby Jackson, Michael Sparks
Colorado Christian -- Justin Engesser, Jake Hornick
Colorado Mesa -- Tommy Nuno
Colorado School of Mines -- Mason Baker, Michael Glen
CSU-Pueblo -- Jason Anderson, Tyson Gilbert, Donovan Oldham
Dixie State -- Jack Pagenkopf, Hunter Schofield
Fort Lewis -- This institution elected to not submit preseason players to watch.
MSU Denver -- Druce Asah, Kendall McIntosh, Mitch Lombard
New Mexico Highlands -- Raquan Mitchell, Desmond Carpenter
Regis University -- Christian Little, Toni Rocak, Roberto Vercellino
South Dakota Mines -- This institution elected to not submit preseason players to watch.
University of Colorado Colorado Springs -- Padiet Wang, Blend Avdili, Daraun Clark
Western -- Jackson Ehrlin, Cole Sienknecht
Westminster -- Brandon Warr, Alec Monson