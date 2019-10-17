{{featured_button_text}}

The Colorado Mesa University women and Colorado School of Mines men were picked first in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Basketball Polls released Thursday by the league.

The coaches polls were voted on by all 16 head coaches. Coaches could not vote for their own institution. The Preseason Players to Watch were selected by each institution.

Mesa received nine of the 16 first-place votes for 215 points in the women's poll, just ahead of Westminster with five first-place votes and 209 points. Colorado School of Mines had one first-place vote and 192 points, followed by MSU Denver at 180 points and Black Hills State at 151 points.

The Yellow Jackets finished 16-11 overall last season and 12-10 in the RMAC.

Dixie State received the other first-place vote, but was ninth with 122 points. South Dakota School of Mines (12-14, 9-13) was 13th with 64 points, while Chadron State College (4-24, 3-19) was 15th with 42 votes.

In the men's poll, Colorado Mines received 14 of the 16 first-place votes and ran away form the field with 224 points, to 198 points for second-place Dixie State, which received one first-place vote.

Regis was third with 185 points, followed by New Mexico Highlands with 163 and MSU Denver with 156. The Roadrunners received the other first-place vote.

Black Hills State College was ninth with 123 points, while South Dakota Mines was 10th with 107 points. Chadron State was 13th with 71 points.

The Yellow Jackets were 18-11 overall last season (15-7 in RMAC) and qualified for the league tournament for the first time ever and placed second.

SD Mines was 12-18  and 9-13 and Chadron State finished 12-16 and 10-12.

RMAC Women's Coaches Poll

Team;points (first-place votes)

1. Colorado Mesa;215 (9)

2. Westminster;209 (5)

3. Colorado School of Mines;192 (1)

4. MSU Denver;180

5. Black Hills State;151

6. Western Colorado;150

7. Regis;141

8. CSU-Pueblo;135

9. Dixie State;122 (1)

10. UCCS;108

11. Fort Lewis;79

12. Colorado Christian;67

13. South Dakota Mines;64

14. Adams State;45

15. Chadron State;42

16. New Mexico Highlands;20

Preseason Players to Watch

Adams State -- Zakiya Beckles, Marshell Hollins, Davenport Brantley

Black Hills State -- Morgan Ham, Racquel Wientjes

Chadron State -- Taryn Foxen, Jori Peters

Colorado Christian -- Marie Tsoungui, Brianna Pribble

Colorado Mesa -- Sydni Brandon

Colorado School of Mines -- Denali Pinto, Sammy Van Sickle

CSU-Pueblo -- Khiya Adams, JaNaiya Davis, Sydni Williams

Dixie State -- This institution elected to not submit preseason players to watch.

Fort Lewis -- Jordan Carter, Sydney Candelaria

MSU Denver -- Maggie Justinak, Bree Wellington, Jaiden Galloway

New Mexico Highlands -- Jordyn Lewis, Brianna Stewart

Regis University -- Whitney Jacob, Jaz’Myne Snipes

South Dakota Mines -- This institution elected to not submit preseason players to watch.

University of Colorado Colorado Springs -- Chelsea Pearson, Caley Barnard, Madi Gaibler

Western -- Katie Dalton, Samantha Coleman

Westminster -- Hunter Krebs, Sarah McGinley

Men's RMAC Coaches Poll;(first-place votes)

1. Colorado School of Mines;224 (14)

2. Dixie State;198 (1)

3. Regis;185

4. New Mexico Highlands;163

5. MSU Denver;156 (1)

6. UCCS;146

7. Fort Lewis;131

8. Colorado Mesa;127

9. Black Hills State;123

10. South Dakota Mines;107

11. Westminster;96

12. CSU-Pueblo;78

13. Chadron State;71

14. Adams State;70

15. Western;24

16. Colorado Christian;21

Preseason Players to Watch

Adams State -- Rickey Norris, Szymon Walczak, Jared Perry

Black Hills State -- Tyler Oliver

Chadron State -- Colby Jackson, Michael Sparks

Colorado Christian -- Justin Engesser, Jake Hornick

Colorado Mesa -- Tommy Nuno

Colorado School of Mines -- Mason Baker, Michael Glen

CSU-Pueblo -- Jason Anderson, Tyson Gilbert, Donovan Oldham

Dixie State -- Jack Pagenkopf, Hunter Schofield

Fort Lewis -- This institution elected to not submit preseason players to watch.

MSU Denver -- Druce Asah, Kendall McIntosh, Mitch Lombard

New Mexico Highlands -- Raquan Mitchell, Desmond Carpenter

Regis University -- Christian Little, Toni Rocak, Roberto Vercellino

South Dakota Mines -- This institution elected to not submit preseason players to watch.

University of Colorado Colorado Springs -- Padiet Wang, Blend Avdili, Daraun Clark

Western -- Jackson Ehrlin, Cole Sienknecht

Westminster -- Brandon Warr, Alec Monson

