Macy Miller continued her dominance at The Summit League Championships with 30 points and career-tying 11 rebounds as South Dakota State University won its ninth league tournament title with an 83-71 win over No. 25 South Dakota Tuesday afternoon in the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
South Dakota State won its 16th-straight game and will enter the NCAA Tournament at 26-6. South Dakota falls to 28-5.
"This was just a great day for the south Dakota State women's basketball program," SDSU coach Aaron Johnston said. "I'm just so thrilled to be part of the championship and so thrilled to be part oft the team. To go out on the floor and get another championship makes me a pretty happy camper I guess.
"I'm excited for what they young women did and excited to see what is next."
Miller, the championships' most valuable player for the third time, scored nine-straight points in the second quarter as the Jackrabbits rallied from a 28-18 deficit to take a 35-32 lead with her 3-point field goal with 4:05 left in the half. The Jackrabbits never trailed again, going on a 27-6 run for a 45-34 lead after Rylie Cascio Jensen made back-to-back 3-point field goals with 2:06 remaining. During the run, the Jackrabbits forced USD into a 2-of-11 shooting performance.
During the comeback run, Miller became The Summit League's all-time leading scorer with a conventional three-point play with 4:51 left. Miller surpassed Oral Roberts' Kevi Luper (2009-12, 2,277) and now has scored 2,295 points.
"As seniors, this is the last time we get to come in here and play in this tournament," Miller said. "When we started making that run I thought this roof was going to come off of the place."
The Jackrabbits trailed 19-15 after the first quarter and found themselves down 25-15 before Madison Guebert scored nine points in the second quarter to start the Jacks' comeback hopes. Guebert finished with 22 points.
South Dakota State pushed its lead to 19 points, 66-47, as the third quarter came to a close when Miller scored with 1:07 left. The Jacks led 68-49 after three quarters.
While South Dakota closed the gap to eight points, 76-68, the Jackrabbits closed the game by making 7 of 8 free throws.
USD was led by Allison Arens' 26 points. Joining her in double-figures was sophomore guard Chloe Lamb with 14 points and Hannah Sjerven with 13 points and nine boards.
South Dakota junior and St. Thomas More graduate Ciara Duffy hurt an ankle in the second quarter and was held to four points in 15 minutes of play. Her absence was tough for the Coyotes, coach Dawn Plitzuweit said.
"Congratulations to South Dakota State. This was two very good teams that battled," she said. "We had some unfortunate things that happened for us, and one of them was Ciara Duffy going down. She has put in so much time in the gym and is always out there working to make herself a better player. She tried everything she could to get back in that game in hope that we could go back to her. It certainly wasn't for a lack of toughness. That was a tough break for us."
Shahid leads NDSU past Omaha 73-63 for men's title
Vinnie Shahid scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half, and North Dakota State beat Omaha 73-63 on Tuesday night in the Summit League Tournament title game to earn its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2015.
The No. 4-seeded Bison (17-15) also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Tyson Ward.
North Dakota State saw a 14-point second-half lead evaporate before securing the win with a late run. Omaha (21-10) tied it at 51 with 8:37 to play and had a chance at the lead, but Matt Pile missed a free throw on a potential three-point play. From there, the Bison went on a 9-0 run and were never threatened again, sealing the win with free throws down the stretch.
Mitch Hahn scored 16 points and Zach Jackson had 15 for Omaha. Pile finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds while KJ Robinson scored 11 points.
Ward got back on track after scoring a season-low three points in North Dakota State's semifinal win over Western Illinois. He had 25 points in a quarterfinal win over Oral Roberts.
Ward had 11 against Omaha at halftime, and then Shahid took over. Shahid's 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with 2:10 remaining lifted the lead back to 10.