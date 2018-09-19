The South Dakota School of Mines football team likes home games at night, based on five wins in their last seven games under the lights
They’ll get another night game Saturday, but this time on the road in St. George, Utah against a good Dixie State team. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
It’s also a return to Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play after the Hardrockers won their annual M-Day homecoming tilt last weekend, 52-28 over Simon Fraser in non-conference action.
The Trailblazers come into this Saturday’s game at 2-1 overall and in RMAC play, losing to Colorado State-Pueblo 56-14 in Pueblo, Colorado, before earning two home victories — 31-3 over Fort Lewis and 28-23 last weekend over New Mexico Highlands.
“This week we will be challenged. It’s a different style of opponent, but similar to Colorado Mesa,” Mines coach Zach Tinker said on Tuesday. “They are a really talented team and more experienced team. The last two teams we played were pretty young, like us, and this is more of a veteran team in Dixie State. They will provide us a tremendous physical challenge. It will be one of the better defensive units that we see.”
Dixie State is giving up 24 points a game and only 20 percent of its opponents third-down conversions.
“They have been sharp on the defensive side of the ball, and they are developing on offense, feeding off of each other now,” Tinker said.
The Hardrockers, 1-1 in league play and 2-1 overall, are coming off an impressive performance offensively, defensively and on special teams in the win over Simon Fraser in a game that was not as close as the final score indicated. The Clan scored three touchdowns against Mines reserves in the final five minutes of the contest.
Mines led 35-0 at halftime.
“It was a great effort,” Tinker said. “Our guys came out on fire and got the job done.”
Sei-J Laugo leads the Trailblazers in rushing with 231 yards in two games, including 168 against Highlands, while Lawrence Starks has 168 yards in three games.
Dixie State goes with two quarterbacks, with Easton Smith completing 28-of-48 passes for 407 yards and two touchdowns, while Trent Darms has completed 17-of-45 passes for 195 yards and three interceptions.
Connor Silveria continues to lead the ‘Rockers in rushing with 218 yards, including 6.2 yards per carry. Senior quarterback Jake Sullivan has 123 yards rushing and is 73-of-110 passing for 774 yards and five touchdowns.
“I hope to get into a competitive RMAC football game with Dixie State,” Tinker said. “I hope we can get into the fourth quarter and I hope we are like we were the last time in the fourth quarter in a RMAC game against Western State, to find a way in the fourth quarter to get a W. That’s what our goal is in terms of our preparation.”
Jackets searching for first win
After two lop-sided losses to open the season, Black Hills State University is getting closer. Yet, the Yellow Jackets are still off to a 0-3 start.
Black Hills State will look to get that elusive first win of the year Saturday at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. Kickoff is set for noon.
After being outscored 89-28 in losses to Chadron State College and Colorado School of Mines, the Jackets fell to Adams State 44-41 Saturday in Alamosa, Colorado.
The Yellow Jackets had a chance to win the game on their final drive, but a turnover sealed the win for the Grizzlies. Ryan Hommel threw for 383 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Jack Walbye rushed for a score, while Dylan Reiners and Jordan Pace each caught a touchdown.
Fort Lewis, 0-3 in league and overall, fell to Chadron State, 31-21 Saturday. The Skyhawks led the Eagles, 14-10, going into the fourth quarter, before being outscored, 21-7, in the final period. Nick McNamee threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns, but exited with an injury. Brayden Lucero rushed for 125 yards, while Mason Hatton caught two touchdowns.
Eagles on the road at Mesa
Chadron State, 2-1 overall and 2-1 in the RMAC, will hit the road for the second time this season in Grand Junction, Colorado to face 3-0 Colorado Mesa (2-0 in league play).
The Eagles are 2-0 at home, but 0-1 on the road this season (losing to CSU-Pueblo).
Chadron State rallied from the four-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter on a fumble recovery, a blocked punt and an interception.
"Everything we preach is that we're an effort-first football team," said Eagles' head coach Jay Long. "We proved that. We got big plays late in the game from all three segments — defense, special teams and offense — to make it happen. I'm extremely proud of how our guys finished the game."
Mesa slipped past Western State Colorado 24-20 last Saturday.