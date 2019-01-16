For the South Dakota School of Mines and Black Hills State University men's and women's basketball teams, the road needs to be a little kinder than what it can be in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play.
The Hardrockers and Yellow Jackets will have tough games ahead Friday and Saturday at Colorado Colorado Springs (Colorado Springs) and Colorado School of Mines (Golden).
The Mines women take on Colorado School of Mines Friday at 6 p.m., followed by the men at 8 p.m. Black Hills State is at Colorado Colorado Springs, with the women's game at 5:30 p.m. and the women's game at 7:30 p.m.
Mines and BHSU switch opponents Saturday.
Both the Mines and BHSU men will especially have its hands full against Colorado School of Mines (9-0 in RMAC, 12-3 overall). Last weekend Colorado Mines defeated Adams State (84-70) and Fort Lewis (92-79).
On Saturday, the Orediggers set a conference and program record by hitting 24-of-24 from the free-throw line. The previous record was 22-for-22, one by MSU Denver in 2005-06 and another by New Mexico Highlands in 1981-82. It was only the 14th time in NCAA Division II history that a team made 24 or more free throws without a miss.
The Orediggers are all about balance with five players averaging in double figures. Mason Baker leads the way at 15.7 points a game, followed by Ben Sonnefield at 14.4, Ben Clare at 11.4, Brendan Sullivan at 11.0 and Michael Glen at 10.4.
Colorado Colorado Springs isn't far behind the Orediggers, in a three-way tie for second place at 7-2 in league play and 10-5 overall. The Mountain Lions, who average 83 points a game, have won eight straight.
Blend Avdili leads the team in scoring (14.2 ppg.), assists (34), free throw percentage and 3-point field goal percentage. Padiet Wang is averaging 12.7 points per game.
South Dakota Mines enters the weekend 7-10 overall and 4-5 in RMAC play, splitting last weekend, falling to Regis University 79-66, but coming back to beat Colorado Christian 73-60.
The Hardrockers have three players averaging in double figures, led by Mitchell Sueker (12.4 ppg.), Allec Williams (12.3 ppg.) and Logan Elers (11.4 ppg).
Freshman Damani Hayes leads the team in rebounding at 5.9 boards a game.
The Yellow Jackets look to bounce back after a tough home weekend, losing to Regis (80-65) and Colorado Christian (86-83). Black Hills State is 7-6 overall and 6-3 in the RMAC, but have lost three straight after a 6-0 start.
Fraser Malcolm leads the way at 15.7 points and 5.1 rebounds, followed by Tyler Oliver 10.8 points, 6.2 boards, and 2.8 assists per game.
On the women's side, Colorado Mines is in a five-way tie at 5-4 in league play with Black Hills State, Regis, Colorado Christian and Colorado-Colorado Springs.
The Orediggers are 8-4 overall.
Denali Pinto leads the way at 12.4 points a game, followed by Raven Herrera at 10.8 and Nicole Archanbeau at 10.5 per game.
Colorado-Colorado Springs is 6-9 overall and is led by Jae Ferrin at 8.5 points a game, followed by Abby Feckert at 8.0 per game.
The Lady Hardrockers are coming off a split last weekend, losing to Regis (62-49), but holding off Colorado Christian (66-60). Mines is 2-7 in league play and 5-8 overall.
Taylor Molstad leads the offense with 10.1 points per game, followed by Sammi Steffeck at 9.2 per game. Anna Haugen is averaging 7.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
Black Hills State entered the 2018-19 season as the coaches' favorite to win the RMAC regular-season title, but has dropped three straight games to fall to 9-4 overall.
Last weekend, BHSU fell to Regis (74-59) and Colorado Christian (73-61) at the Young Center in Spearfish.
Morgan Ham leads the offense with 14.9 points per contest, which also fifth in the conference, while Julia Seamans is scoring 10.6 points and dishing out 3.4 assists per game. Katie Messler leads the team in rebounding at 6.5 per game.
RMAC Players of the Week
Raquan Mitchell of New Mexico Highlands had a huge weekend, as he was named both the RMAC Men's Offensive Player of the Week and the Defensive Player of the Week.
He averaged 35 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.0 assists while connecting on 15 3-pointers in the Cowboys' as he scored 30-plus points in each game.
MSU Denver’s Jaelynn Smith was named RMAC Women's Offensive Player of the Week after averaging 18.5 points per game, 9.5 rebounds per game, 6.5 assists per game and 4.0 steals per game.
Ali Franks powered Dixie State to its first RMAC weekend sweep, averaging a double-double with 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game to be named RMAC Women's Defensive Player of the Week.