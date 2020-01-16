Mines, BHSU back home for RMAC action

The South Dakota School of Mines and Black Hills State University men's and women's basketball teams are back in their own gyms looking for some home cooking.
All four teams will host Colorado School of Mines and Colorado Colorado Springs. South Dakota Mines faces Colorado Mines Friday night, while BHSU hosts Colorado Springs. They'll switch opponents Saturday.
The Black Hills State men look to continue a hot streak that has the Yellow Jackets winners of seven straight games — six in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play.
The Yellow Jackets enter the weekend 10-5 and 7-2 in RMAC play. They haven't lost since Dec. 7, and that win streak has moved them into third place in the league standings and eighth in the South Central Region.
BHSU leads the RMAC in field goal percentage at 50 percent, led by freshman forward Joel Scott, who is fifth in scoring at 17.1 points a game, hitting on 61 percent of his shots.
Senior Tyler Oliver is sixth in the nation at 7.6 defensive rebounds per game. He is currently second in the RMAC with 8.3 overall boards per game. He is also averaging 4.4 assists a game, the third most in the conference.
Colorado Colorado Springs, 6-3, 10-4, is led by Padiet Wang at 15.8 points a game. Redshirt senior Blend Avdili is scoring 13.2 points a game.
Colorado Mines (7-2, 11-5) is led by Mason Baker at 17points a a game. Brendan Sullivan contributes with 15.1 ppg. and Michael Glen tacks on 11.5 ppg. and leads the team in rebounding averaging 6.8 rpg.
The Hardrockers fell to Regis University, 75-62, last Friday, but bounced back against Colorado Christian on Saturday for an 85-73 victory.
Mitchell Sueker is the Hardrockers’ leading scorer at 13.5 points per game, followed by Allec Williams and Logan Elers at 13.1 and 10.9 points per game, respectively. Elers leads the team in rebounds with 85 (5.7 per game), while Williams leads the team in assists (54, 3.6 per game) and steals (23). Jack Fiddler is the top 3-point shooter for the Mines with 30 made this season.
The Black Hills State women are 9-5 on the season and 6-3 in conference play, winners of four fo their last five games, including two road wins last weekend over Colorado Christian and Regis.
The Yellow Jackets are led by Racquel Wientjes and Morgan Ham. Wientjes, this past weeks RMAC defensive player of the week, is fifth in the RMAC averaging 16.5 points per game. She does that by having the fifth best shooting percentage from the field (45%) and fourth best free throw percentage (86%). Ham is the ninth highest scorer in the RMAC so far with her 14.7 points per game.
Colorado Colorado Springs is 3-6 and 4-11 overall, but swept Fort Lewis and Adams State last weekend. Abby Feickert is averaging 11 points a game, shooting 41.5 percent from the field, 35.1 percent behind the three-point line, and 81.8 percent from the free throw line.
Colorado School of Mines, 5-4 and 8-6, is coming off a split weekend of RMAC play having defeated Adams State but dropping to Fort Lewis. Denali Pinto is averaging 18.9 points a game.
The Hardrockers women enter the weekend with a 5-8 overall record and 3-6 mark in the RMAC. Mines split on the road last weekend, falling to Regis University in a competitive overtime bout, 66-63, but rebounded to earn a win over Colorado Christian, 68-56.
Ryan Weiss paces the team and is ranked seventh in the RMAC, averaging 15.3 points a game. Anna Haugen is averaging 11 points a game and leads the team and the RMAC in rebounding at 10.2 boards a game.