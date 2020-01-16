Mines, BHSU back home for RMAC action

Colorado Mines (7-2, 11-5) is led by Mason Baker at 17points a a game. Brendan Sullivan contributes with 15.1 ppg. and Michael Glen tacks on 11.5 ppg. and leads the team in rebounding averaging 6.8 rpg.

The Hardrockers fell to Regis University, 75-62, last Friday, but bounced back against Colorado Christian on Saturday for an 85-73 victory.

Mitchell Sueker is the Hardrockers’ leading scorer at 13.5 points per game, followed by Allec Williams and Logan Elers at 13.1 and 10.9 points per game, respectively. Elers leads the team in rebounds with 85 (5.7 per game), while Williams leads the team in assists (54, 3.6 per game) and steals (23). Jack Fiddler is the top 3-point shooter for the Mines with 30 made this season.

The Black Hills State women are 9-5 on the season and 6-3 in conference play, winners of four fo their last five games, including two road wins last weekend over Colorado Christian and Regis.

The Yellow Jackets are led by Racquel Wientjes and Morgan Ham. Wientjes, this past weeks RMAC defensive player of the week, is fifth in the RMAC averaging 16.5 points per game. She does that by having the fifth best shooting percentage from the field (45%) and fourth best free throw percentage (86%). Ham is the ninth highest scorer in the RMAC so far with her 14.7 points per game.