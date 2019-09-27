It's homecoming for the South Dakota School of Mines, Black Hills State University and Chadron State College football teams today.
Mines will host Dixie State University tonight in it's annual M-Day game at 6 p.m. at O'Harra Stadium, while Black Hills State hosts Fort Lewis in its Swarm Day game at 1 p.m. at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish. In Chadron, Neb., the Eagles host Colorado Mesa at 1 p.m. in its homecoming game at Elliott Stadium.
Mines looks for second straight win
The Hardrockers (1-2) picked up their first win of the season with a non-conference 26-7 victory over Simon Fraser University last Saturday in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada.
Defense was the key in the win for the Hardrockers, with two pass interceptions (Will Carroll and Dominick Jackson). It was also the third-straight game that the Hardrocker defense got into the end zone and it was the second time this year that Mines had scored two defensive touchdowns.
Toby Smith got his first career start at quarterback for the Hardrockers, and he completed 15-of-27 passes for 149 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Ahmad Lewis ran for 94 yards, while Kaleb Roth added 83 yards and Zach Hoopman 46 yards. As a team, Mines gained 231 yards on the ground.
The Trailblazers (2-1, 2-1 RMAC) come into Saturday's Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup after setting four school records and tied another in Las Vegas, N.M., as Dixie State football made history on Saturday with an impressive 55-0 victory over New Mexico Highlands at Sanchez Stadium in Las Vegas, New Mexico.
The Trailblazers earned the team's first complete shutout of its 14-year NCAA era, while posting the largest margin of victory in program history. Dixie State also recorded its first blocked-punt touchdown in the third quarter, while tying its single-game record with two interceptions returned for a touchdown.
The DSU defense ruled the day, snagging four interceptions while holding the Cowboys offense to just 113 yards of total offense, the lowest total offense output for an opponent since 2008. Additionally, the Trailblazers held the Cowboys to just 33 yards through the air, the fewest passing yards allowed in the DSU NCAA era.
Dixie is ranked second in the RMAC allowing an average of 12.5 points a game. The Hardrockers are fourth in the league, posting a 17.8 average.
BHSU still seeking first win
The Yellow Jackets are still searching for their first win of the season (0-3), coming off a 45-31 loss to Adams State last weekend at Lyle Hare. The Yellow Jackets outscored the Grizzlies 31-16 in the final three quarters, but trailed 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Tyler Hammons came off the bench and threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns, while Kielar Harpham had 113 yards receiving while catching both scores. BHSU recorded two defensive scores — a pick-six by Keyshawn Farmer, and a safety by Bailey Rosenstrauch.
Hammons replaced starting quarterback Andrew Toliver, who left in the first quarter due to a concussion.
Last weekend Fort Lewis, 2-1, defeated Chadron State, 37-30. The Skyhawks jumped out to a 30-13 lead, only to see the Eagles came back to tie up the game, 30-30, but Fort Lewis scored with less than two minutes to play to hold on for the victory. Jake Lowry threw for 114 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 69 yards and a score. Three of FLC's touchdowns were fumble recoveries for scores.
The Yellow Jackets lead the series over the Skyhawks, 4-3, but Fort Lewis has won the last two meetings.
Eagles looking to break skid
Chadron State opened with a big win over Black Hills State, but have since dropped two straight, including last weekend's tough 37-30 loss to Fort Lewis.
Although Chadron State out-gained Fort Lewis College by 441 to 275 yards, the Skyhawks turned three Chadron State fumbles into touchdowns and won 37-30 at Durango.
Mesa, meanwhile, dropped a heartbreaker as well, as Western State kicked a 29-yard field goal for a 30-28 victory.
Both teams are 1-2 on the season, although one of Mesa's losses was to non-conference foe Eastern New Mexico two weeks ago 44-37 in overtime. Thus the Mavericks are 1-1 in the conference.