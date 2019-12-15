According to various online reports, South Dakota School of Mines and Black Hills State University will name new head football coaches Monday.
Mines has scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. Monday at the King Center, and according to FootballScoop, Northwest Missouri State co-offensive coordinator Charlie Flohr will be the Hardrockers new head coach.
According to online reports, Black Hills State University is expected to name BH alum Josh Breske head coach, replacing John Reiners, who left the program last month after eight years as the Yellow Jackets head coach.
Flohr, a Gillette, Wyo., native and Dakota State University graduate, would come to Mines with some pretty impressive credentials. He was selected by as the 2016 FootballScoop Division II Coordinator of the Year.
During his 14-year tenure at Northwest Missouri State, the Bearcats won four NCAA titles, captured 10 Mid-America Intercollegiate (MIAA) titles, going 123-10 in conference play and appeared in seven national championship games.
This season, Maryville, Mo.-based Northwest Missouri State was 12-2, losing to No. 2 Ferris State 25-3 in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals.
Former head coach Zach Tinker and the Hardrockers parted ways last month after four years as the head coach and four years as an assistant. Mines was 3-8 this past season.
Breske, a native of Pierre, was a Yellow Jacket starting offensive lineman from 2006-2009, and went on to coach three years at the University of Sioux Falls, and most recently the past three seasons as the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo.
This past season Lindenwood moved to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs and had its first winning season since 2012. Ironically, Lindenwood fell to Northwest Missouri State in the second round.