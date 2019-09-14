The South Dakota School of Mines, Black Hills State and Chadron State football teams had tough matchups to kick off the second week of the season Saturday.
Neither team was able to pick up a win as the Hardrockers dropped a 27-7 decision to Western Colorado, Colorado School of Mines ran past the Yellow Jackets for a 52-7 victory, both on the road, and the Eagles fell to Colorado State-Pueblo at home, 42-21.
Mines offense struggles in loss to Western Colorado
With a struggling offense not able to find much scoring on Saturday, the only Hardrocker score came with 10 minutes and 42 second remaining in the first half when Kyante Christian blocked a Mountaineer field goal attempt and Steven Nolasco scooped it up and returned it 40 yards in for the score.
Western Colorado then went on to score two touchdowns before halftime to take a 14-7 edge and then added a score in the third quarter followed by two field goals in the final frame to earn the win.
Mines finished the game with 177 total yards while the Mountaineers tallied 434. The Hardrockers had 65 passing yards and 112 rushing yards. WCU threw for 154 yards and racked up 280 on the ground.
Individually for Mines, Spencer Zur took the majority of snaps, completing 6 of his 16 passes for 65 yards. He also rushed for 20 yards on two carries.
Ahmad Lewis rushed for 47 yards on 14 attempts. Ira Murphey had 21 receiving yards on one catch and Anthony Ullrich hauled in two passes for 18 yards.
The Hardrockers will be back in action next Saturday when they travel to British Columbia to take on Simon Fraser University.
Colorado Mines cruises past Yellow Jackets
The Yellow Jackets (0-2, 0-2 RMAC) got the ball first and started off hot, getting two first downs and advancing 24 yards, before the Oredigger (2-0, 2-0 RMAC) defense firmed up and forced a punt.
The nationally ranked Mines team then mechanically moved down the field, using over five minutes on the clock on a 12-play, 83-yard touchdown drive to get on the board first.
The Orediggers kept up the pressure the rest of the first half on their way to a 35-0 lead at the break.
BHSU got on the board in the fourth quarter when Andrew Tovar connected with Kielar Harpham for a 13-yard touchdown.
Tovar threw for 172 yards and a touchdown, while Harpham caught five passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.
For the Orediggers, freshman quarterback John Matocha threw for 249 yards and three scores, while Josh Odam rushed for 95 yards.
The Yellow Jackets will next return home to host Adams State University next Saturday.
Chadron State loses home opener
The Eagles suffered their first setback of the season as they fell behind early and couldn't recover in a 42-21 loss to Colorado State-Pueblo at Don Beebe Stadium Saturday night.
The Thunderwolves opened the game with a 6-0 lead in the first, before scoring 23 in the second to take a 29-0 lead into the half.
In the third, the Eagles scored for the first time as Dalton Holst connected with Tevon Wright on a 9-yard touchdown pass.
Priest Jennings closed out the scoring for Chadron State with 17 seconds remaining in the fourth on a 56-yard run.
Holst went 21 of 44 for 293 yards and two touchdowns, while Jennings had 79 yards on nine carries.
The Eagles (1-1) are back on the road next Saturday when they travel to Durango, Colo., to take on Fort Lewis College.