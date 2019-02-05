The South Dakota School of Mines football program will once again be providing an “all-access” live streaming broadcast Wednesday during National Signing Day on the Hardrocker Athletics website at www.gorockers.com.
Mines football head coach Zach Tinker and the rest of football coaching staff will be offering a behind-the-scenes look all day as they receive each 2019 prospective student’s Letter of Intent to become a member of the Hardrocker football team.
The Hardrocker athletic communications deptartment will be steaming coverage of the event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with cameras set up in the Mines football “War Room.” Fans will be able to see the coaches as they conduct their daily meetings, work the phones and check the fax machine as they prepare for the 2019 Hardrocker recruiting class.
Along with live cameras, the Mines coaches will also be announcing each new member of the Hardrocker football team
The event will be topped off with signing class reveal party at Buffalo Wild Wings in Rapid City from a 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Watch the live broadcast from the Hardrockers’ athletic website at www.gorockers.com with the direct link to the live stream and press conference on Facebook live at: https://www.facebook.com/HardrockerAthletics/.
BHSU football introduce new class
Black Hills State University head football coach John Reiners has announced plans for the 2019 National Signing Day to officially introduce the newest group of Yellow Jacket football players on Wednesday.
Throughout the day, check bhsuathletics.com for all the information on new Yellow Jacket commits. A special landing page will be available and updated as each student-athlete signs their National Letter of Intent.
At 5 p.m., the community is invited to the Joy (Proctor) Krautschun Alumni/Foundation Welcome Center for a social gathering where beverages and hors d'oeuvres will be served. At 5:30 p.m., Reiners will address the media and fans of Yellow Jacket athletics to officially announce the Yellow Jacket signees.
Huneke, McDonnell earn RMAC track awards
Jordyn Huneke and Allan McDonnell both earned Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference weekly honors, the RMAC announced Tuesday afternoon. Huneke and McDonnell were both named the Field Athlete of the Week for their performances at the Bison Open.
Huneke, a sophomore from Rapid City, improved on her own school record in the pole vault. At the Bison Open, she cleared 13-feet, 0¼ inches to win the event and hit a provisional qualifying mark while beating several Division I student-athletes. Huneke's mark is third best in the Division II, and is the best in the RMAC this season.
McDonnell, a sophomore from Wall, earned the honor after clearing 6-9½ in the high jump. His performance earned him a second place finish at the Bison Open, and his height is now tied for 12th best in Division II, while being the second best mark in the RMAC this season. The height is also a provisional qualifying mark.
Mines tracksters set two marks
The South Dakota School of Mines men's and women's track and field teams netted some solid results in the Tom Nelson Indoor Invitational this past Saturday in Mankato, Minnesota.
The 'Rockers came away with one event winner, five Top 5 finishes, seven personal-best records and two school records.
Erica Keeble cleared a height of 3.95 meters which improved on her provisional qualification and improved on her school record and was a PR to boot. Keeble now ranks second in the RMAC standings.
Adeline Straatmeyer also improved on her own school record during the women's 3,000 run on Saturday. Straatmeyer registered a new best-ever time of 10 minutes, 28 .60 seconds which yielded her fifth place in the race.