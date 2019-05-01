South Dakota School of Mines golfers Steven Bendt and Larissa Pawlowski were named to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Honor Roll list announced Wednesday.
"I am very proud of both Steven and Larissa. It takes a huge commitment, both time and effort, on their part to maintain such solid grades while competing in NCAA Division II athletics," said Hardrocker coach Tye Roy. "Both are exceptional young scholar athletes and deserve this recognition. Well done."
Bendt was the lone senior for the Hardrockers. He is majoring in mining engineering and from Rapid City, with a 3.61 GPA. This is his third consecutive RMAC Honor Roll award.
Pawlowski, a sophomore from Springfield, Virginia, majoring in mining engineering and management, earns her RMAC Honor Roll accolade. She has a 3.457 GPA.
Black Hills State was represented on the squad by Hayley Franke from Rapid City, who has a 3.358 grade point average as an exercise science major. On the course, Franke shot a career-low 81 on the final day of the RMAC Championships this season. This is the second consecutive year that Franke has been named to the RMAC Honor Roll.
The award winners, along with other RMAC All-Academic team members, were voted on by the conference's sports information directors. To be eligible for consideration, a student-athlete must carry a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (GPA) and must have been an active student at the institution for at least two-consecutive semesters. All student-athletes that meet those requirements, but were not voted First Team, automatically qualify for the Honor Roll.