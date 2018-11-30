Normally it would be enough when Black Hills State University and South Dakota School of Mines meet on the basketball court. Add on to that, it is the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
There will be no shortage of intensity today when the two schools meet at the King Center. Action begins at 5:30 p.m. with the women’s game, followed by the men’s contest at approximately 7:30 p.m.
“It’s always exciting to play your first RMAC game, but that first game is hyped quite a bit when it is Black Hills State, for sure,” Mines women’s coach Ryan Larsen said.
It’s the earliest the two teams have meet on the hardwood in several years. Last season they first played on Jan. 16, the 12th game or so into the RMAC schedule.
“To me, as long as I have been in it, it seems early because before Christmas was your pre-conference and after Christmas you started conference,” Mines men’s coach Eric Glenn said. “They’ve only played four games, and we’ve actually played seven, so we are both still trying to figure out our lineups at this time of the year, still trying to get some guys moving along.”
Black Hills State coach Ryan Thompson, who spent four years as a BHSU assistant before taking over the head duties this season, said it is a special rivalry.
“It is one of the best rivalries that I have been a part of in my career as a player and as a coach,” Thompson said. “There is a special atmosphere at Mines, and we know they always play well in this game on their home court. We’re looking forward to going out there and competing.”
BHSU women's coach Mark Nore said that although his team hasn't played in 10 days, he feels like both squads are ready to go in this type of rivalry game.
"We still have to work through some kinks and some things, but you're going to get both teams best effort and probably a lot of emotional highs and lows," he said. "I expect a good game."
Mines women look to slow down red-hot Yellow Jackets
Black Hills State came into the season off another NCAA Tournament appearance, and the result was a pre-season RMAC top ranking.
Larsen said there is a reason for that: The Yellow Jackets are good.
“We have a lot to work on, especially on the defensive end. We’re a step slow right now in doing the things we need to do to be a good defensive team," he said. "That has to happen in a hurry soon, before (Saturday). BH is legit. They are playing a little different this year, playing through their posts, but they are talented on the perimeter as well. They can score from a number of different positions.”
The Yellow Jackets remain at the top of the RMAC, starting the season with a 4-0 record after defeating the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 79-60. Black Hills State also moves up two spots in the national rankings at 13th in the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Poll, earning 281 points. BHSU is also 25th in the D2SIDA National Poll.
Three Yellow Jackets average double-figure scoring, led by senior Remi Wientjes with 13.3 points per game. Morgan Ham follows with 11.3 ppg, just in front of teammate Julia Seamans at 11.0 ppg.
Nore said that it is early and they still have a long ways to go.
"We have a lot of new faces and a lot of kids with different roles this year," he said. "We only have two seniors who are healthy playing now. I have some juniors who have new roles, a bunch of sophomores are solidifying themselves and some freshmen. It's going to take time but I really like this team and I like the direction we are going."
Mines is 2-1 on the season, losing its opener to Sioux Falls, but bouncing back with convincing wins over Montana State-Billings (88-69) and Dakota State on Monday, 101-42.
Offensively Larsen said they are moving the ball well and finding good shots
“We’re just getting a better feel of how we want to score,” he said. “The biggest thing is we have to take care of the basketball (Saturday). Against Sioux Falls we were a little careless with the ball. A majority if the turnovers were the right pass, we just didn’t make the play, and BH is very good at that defensively.”
Anna Haugen leads the Hardrockers, averaging 11.7 points per game. Haugen also leads Mines in rebounding, along with teammate Molly McCabe, pulling down six boards per game.
"They have an experienced team," Nore said of the Hardrockers. "We're going to have to be consistent. They have shooters all over the place on that team and we have to do a good job of guarding them, and contest shots and make them earn everything."
Jacket, ‘Rocker men looking to break skids
Despite both teams playing well at times this season, both are in need of a victory as the Hardrockers have dropped five straight after opening with two wins, while the Yellow Jackets, 1-3, having lost two straight contests.
Last weekend Mines played two straight against Alaska-Anchorage in Anchorage, losing 75-55 and 73-68.
Black Hills State opened by splitting in the East-West Challenge in Sioux Falls with its lone win against Northern State. Last weekend BHSU fell to Alaska-Fairbanks 69-64 and MSU-Billings 90-70 in Billings.
Seniors Fraser Malcolm and Dez Stoudamire are the lone Jackets to average in double figures, as Malcolm leads the way at over 19 points a game and Stoudamire is averaging just over 11 points a game.
Thompson said they are not a finished product yet after four games, but he said they are heading in the right direction despite a couple of losses.
“I think we have learned a lot about our team through our non-conference schedule,” he said. “We’ve played four Division II schools, and that gave us an opportunity to learn a lot about our team. We’ve addressed some weaknesses and we’ve had a good week of practice. We feel good about where are going into this game.”
Malcolm is the only Jacket to start all four games and Thompson said he is the only one to consistently play at a high level.
“We need to settle in with a lineup and a rotation, and we’ve done that this week. I think we’ve figure out for now where we are going and who is going to be in what role off of the bench,” he said. “That will help give us some consistencies in our roles.”
Allec Williams leads the Hardrockers with 11.4 points per game, while Mitchell Sueker leads the squad in rebounding, pulling down 4.9 boards per game, while also averaging in double-figure scoring (10.7 ppg).
After seven games, Glenn said their strength lies in their defense, which he says is better than last year’s squad.
“I think we’re second in the league in the number of points allowed, so we’ve done some really good things, especially with the fact that our offense hasn’t quite caught up with that,” he said. “For us to continue to play at that high level on the defensive end, I have been pleased with the guys because that is not an easy thing to do. Generally, as your offense goes, your defensive gets a little better.
Our offense will come along; we’re not worried about that. We just want to get it going a little faster, and hopefully we can get that done.”
Thompson said the key for the Jackets is to play their style of basketball and execute on both ends of the court.
“In terms of taking away what they do, they do a good job of getting the ball inside to their post players and we’re going to need to defend well inside,” he said. “Their point guard (Allec Williams) does a great job of getting into the lane and making things happen.”