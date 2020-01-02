Mines, BHSU return by hosting Mesa, Western

The Black Hills State men are 6-5 on the season and 3-2 in RMAC play. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a big 90-62 win over Dickinson State and are currently on a three-game home win streak.

Joel Scott leads the offense, scoring 17.1 points per game, shooting 60.2 percent from the field and 54.5 from beyond the arc. Tyler Oliver is scoring 14.5 points a game but is second in the RMAC with his 9.1 rebounds per game and third in the RMAC at 5.0 assists per game.

The Mines women look to pick up where they left off from the break, as the Hardrockers won their last two games in 2019, 75-46 over Adams State and then a 90-41 win over Presentation College in a non-conference tilt.

Hardrocker first-year coach Jeri Jacobson said she hopes her team picks up where they left off, and the 10-day break was good for the team. She said a lot of their bodies needed the rest.

"Coming back this week for practice, I know a bunch of them actually got in the gym and worked out," she said. "Coaches kind of worry when you give them 10 days off; are they just going to sit at home and do absolutely nothing or are they going to come back ready to go? This group got in the gym and made sure they stayed in shape while giving their bodies a rest. We had a great week of practice, and I'm excited to see what we can do this weekend."