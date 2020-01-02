Mines, BHSU return by hosting Mesa, Western

The men's and women's basketball teams from South Dakota School of Mines and Black Hills State University will look to get back to where they all left off before the holiday break with a pair of games each this weekend.
Mines will host Colorado Mesa Friday and BHSU hosts Western Colorado. The schools will change opponents on Saturday.
The Mines men went into the break on a good note with their first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference win (1-4), rallying past Adams State 72-69. The Hardrockers, 4-7 overall, have been in all of their games, with their seven losses by an average of 4.1 points per contest.
Mines coach Eric Glenn said the break was a little longer than normal because of the NCAA mandate, and he was initially concerned with the team's conditioning. But he said his players worked out over the break, so that isn't a concern anymore heading into tonight's game.
"I feel like we are going to start off the way we left off," he said. "Our guys are hungry, you can tell that. I think they know we are better than our record shows. We just need to go out there and show it on the floor and do like we did in the Adams State game and finally get over that hump and make the plays down the stretch we need to make."
For the Hardrockers, three players are averaging double figures, led by Allec Williams at 11.7 points per game, followed by Mitchell Sueker (11.6) and Logan Elers (10.5).
As a team, the 'Rockers are second in the RMAC with 107 3-pointers, hitting at a 39.3 percent clip (fourth in the RMAC). The Hardrockers are 12th in the RMAC in scoring (73.9 ppg) while they are fourth in scoring defense (68.4 ppg).
"Even though we started 1-4 in the league, we basically have played pretty well," Glenn said. "Offensively, we weren't as efficient as we would have liked to have been. But we have played well enough to win some games. Just a few minor adjustments here and there, and we've worked on some of those things. We had a week before the break to practice and that was nice. Overall, I liked the way our guys came back."
Colorado Mesa comes to the King Center on a three-game winning streak and an 8-3 overall record and 4-1 mark in the RMAC. The Mavs rank second in the league standings.
The Mavericks have three players in double figures, led by Georgie Dancer who averages 15.8 ppg, followed by Tommy Nuno at 13.9 ppg and Michael Skinner at 10.7 ppg. Nuno and Skinner also lead the team in rebounding each pulling in 5.7 rpg.
Western Colorado University is 5-6 overall and 2-3 in RMAC play, a game behind BHSU which is in a tie for fourth place.
Sophomore Cole Sienknecht leads the Mountaineers in scoring at 13.5 points per game with a team-high 19 3-pointers. Jackson Ehrlin is second on the team in scoring at 10.5 points per game while leading the team in rebounding (7.2) and assists (2.7). Monroe Porter is averaging 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and a team-high 0.7 steals per game.
The Black Hills State men are 6-5 on the season and 3-2 in RMAC play. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a big 90-62 win over Dickinson State and are currently on a three-game home win streak.
Joel Scott leads the offense, scoring 17.1 points per game, shooting 60.2 percent from the field and 54.5 from beyond the arc. Tyler Oliver is scoring 14.5 points a game but is second in the RMAC with his 9.1 rebounds per game and third in the RMAC at 5.0 assists per game.
The Mines women look to pick up where they left off from the break, as the Hardrockers won their last two games in 2019, 75-46 over Adams State and then a 90-41 win over Presentation College in a non-conference tilt.
Hardrocker first-year coach Jeri Jacobson said she hopes her team picks up where they left off, and the 10-day break was good for the team. She said a lot of their bodies needed the rest.
"Coming back this week for practice, I know a bunch of them actually got in the gym and worked out," she said. "Coaches kind of worry when you give them 10 days off; are they just going to sit at home and do absolutely nothing or are they going to come back ready to go? This group got in the gym and made sure they stayed in shape while giving their bodies a rest. We had a great week of practice, and I'm excited to see what we can do this weekend."
Mines is 2-3 in league play and 4-5 on the season, and Jacobson said they have a tough couple of months stretch in the conference.
"We've faced some tough RMAC opponents and we see some two really tough opponents this weekend, so it is kind of a blessing and a curse to play so many tough teams in a row," she said. "Obviously the RMAC is full of good teams, so you don't really have a night off or an easy night. We're excited to get going and get into the thick of our RMAC play."
Mesa is 9-2 overall and a perfect 5-0 in the RMAC and come into the game on a seven-game winning streak. The Mavericks are currently second in the RMAC standings and are ranked fifth in the South Central Regional Rankings. The Mavs are averaging 64.7 ppg. while allowing just 45.8. Danniella Turner leads the offensive attack with 16.1 ppg while Kelsey Siemons contributes with 10.6 ppg.
Western Colorado is 6-3 overall and 4-1 mark in the conference. The Mountaineers enter the weekend fourth in the standings and are ninth in the South Central Regional rankings.
Samantha Cooper continues to lead the team in scoring at 10.4 points per game, while adding 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Hannah Cooper is averaging 8.1 points, 3.2 assists (first on the team), 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals (second on the team).
The Hardrockers are averaging 66.1 ppg. while allowing opponents to score 58.8 ppg. They are shooting .410 as a team including a .335 percentage from three-point range.
Ryan Weiss, who is ranked sixth in the RMAC for scoring, is averaging 15.6 ppg to lead the 'Rockers. She also leads the conference and is third in NCAA Div. II in 3-point shooting at 50 percent (25-for-50). Anna Haugen is averaging a double-double for Mines at 10.6 points and an RMAC-best 10.9 rebounds.
The Black Hills State women are 6-4 on the season and 3-2 in RMAC play. The Jackets return to action after winning a pair of RMAC games against Adams State and Fort Lewis.
Black Hills State boasts a balanced offense and defense as it sits fourth in the league for both points allowed and points scored per game. The offense is led Racquel Wientjes and Morgan Ham, who are both in the top 10 in the RMAC for points per game. Wientjes is scoring 15.8 a game while Ham is averaging 14.9 per contest.