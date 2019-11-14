Despite all four teams being from South Dakota, the second East/West Challenge will see all four men's college basketball teams not knowing a whole lot about the other.
You can't blame them. They've rarely played each other as of late.
Competing in Spearfish Friday and Saturday will be Black Hills State University and South Dakota School of Mines of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and Northern State University and Augustana University of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
On Friday Mines takes on Northern State at 5:30 p.m. and Black Hills State hosts Augustana at 7:30 p.m. Mines and BHSU will change opponents at the same times Saturday.
Mines coach Eric Glenn said it is a good opportunity to have a little state bragging rights.
"You have four instate teams, which is kind of cool. We don't see a lot of each other," said Glenn. "They are basically in a conference with Minnesota schools and we're in a conference with Colorado schools, so we go in opposite directions."
Black Hills State coach Ryan Thompson agrees and said with the games being held at the Young Center, that is especially pleasing for the Spearfish fans.
"People in our community are really excited playing Northern State and Augustana in our gym," Thompson said. "That means a lot to people up here. Our guys are focused on getting ready and giving it our best opportunity to win."
Both Black Hills State and South Dakota Mines are 1-1 coming off strong efforts on the road in two different tournaments in the South.
In the Conference Challenge in Fort Smith, Ark., BHSU fell to Arkansas Fort Smith 79-76, but beat then No. 24 Tarleton State 78-75.
At the RMAC/LSC Regional Challenge in Kingsville, Texas, Mines fell to Texas A&M Kingsville 70-69, but beat Texas A&M International 91-66.
Augustana is 2-0 after a sweep at the Opening Weekend Conference Challenge. The Vikings topped Arkansas Monticello 90-73 and held off Central Missouri 76-72.
Matt Cartwright led the way averaging 22 points per game en-route to being named the NSIC South Division Player of the Week.
Michael Schaefer averaged 16 points and 5.5 rebounds over the two games while Tyler Riemersma grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds per game.
Northern State heads into the weekend following two losses to Southeastern Oklahoma and No. 9 Southern Nazarene to open the year.
Parker Fox leads the team, averaging 20.0 points and 13.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor. Gabe King is second on the team averaging 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Mines looking to ride experienced lineup
Despite being so early in the season, Glenn said his team's experience gives him a little flexibility with lineups.
"Even when we get into conference we'll still be feeling things out. We play so doggone early this year in conference (Nov. 24 at Black Hills State). I don't know if I have ever played a conference game in November before," he said. "I think we'll still be trying to figure some things out. But because we return so many guys, we are familiar with who we have and what we are capable of."
Senior Jack Fiddler leads the Hardrockers after two game at 16 points per game, while junior Wilfred Dickson is at 15 points per contest. Junior Troy Brady is the third ‘Rocker in double digits at 10.5 points per outing.
Also back is senior post Logan Elers (7.0 ppg., 8.0 rpg. this season), senior guard Alecc Williams (9.0 ppg.), sophomore forward Damani Hayes (4.5 ppg., 6.5 rpg.), redshirt sophomore Mitchell Sueker (7.5 ppg.) and senior post Tristan Von Nieda (1.0 ppg.).
You have free articles remaining.
Freshman Alejandro Rama scored 17 points Saturday and is averaging 9.5 per game.
Last weekend Glenn said he thought his team actually played a little better overall in the first-game loss.
"Kingsville is a heck of a team, they are very athletic," he said. "They were able to to do a lot of things that we can't simulate. So for us to go in there and play the way we did for most of the game — we led for 23 minutes — our turnovers came in bunches at the end. But that is another thing to work on and get better at.
"The next night was a matter of us shooting the heck out of it. We set a school record making 19 3-pointers. We have a great shooting team, but at the same time we have to find other ways to get the ball where we want it."
At this point of the season, Mines and Black Hills State especially want to get something positive going before RMAC play, which begins in less than two weeks.
Glenn said they like to play a strong non-conference schedule to prepare for their league games, and starting with the two Texas teams and now with Augustana and Northern State, all four teams will prepare them because they run similar things that they see from teams in the RMAC.
"They play similar styles of defense and they all play different styles," he said. "It gives us good variety of things to have to prepare for and gives our guys an opportunity to just get better. Of course, we want to compete, but at the same time there is a process involved. We want to be ready to go once conference comes along."
Jackets looking to build after last season's postseason run
Last season was a year to remember for Thompson, then in his first season at the helm. Despite some late-season injuries, the Jackets got into the RMAC Postseason Tournament for the first time ever and nearly won it all, losing to New Mexico Highlands in the title game.
"I think any of the guys who are back know what it takes and what they are capable of. I think they are hungry to get back this year," Thompson said. "For the newcomers, it helps our buy-in because they know that we had a depleted roster last year and found a way to get on a run. They know that we are capable of doing that this year because our talent level is every bit as good."
Thompson said they have had a good fall and a good opening weekend.
"I am happy with our team," he said. "We have a lot of new guys this year, but our guys have really picked things up and our returners are leading and setting an example.
"Last weekend we played pretty well. We played two pretty good teams down in Arkansas, one that was nationally ranked and the other that is a national tournament-type team as well. They were two close games, and that really helped prepare us for this weekend because we're going to see more quality teams."
Back leading the way this season are seniors Tyler Oliver (13.5 ppg., this season), Stefan Desnica (18.0 ppg.) and Antonio Capley (6.0 ppg., 5.0 rpg.), who all started at the end of last season.
"Every year is different and kind of its own little puzzle. This year we're fortunate to have some key returners," Thompson aid. "Those three guys started for the team last year down the stretch when we made the postseason run. Those three along with Sava Dukic (8.0 ppg.), who played along, they have done a great job of leading and getting everybody up to speed.
Among the top newcomers are junior college transfer Trey Whitley (15.5 ppg.), who scored 22 points Saturday and freshman Joel Scott, who started both games, scoring 14 and 12 points in the two games.
"Those two will have the biggest impact out of our new guys," Thompson said. "We have some other freshmen who are playing a role, and we'll see who we can expand their role.
"One thing that's been nice is our buy-in has been great. We've had energy and our guys are excited every day. I am pleased with the culture of this group right now," Thompson said.
Thompson said the four non-conference games are a challenge for his team as they have played in close games against very good teams.
"We're playing four teams that I think can be national tournament-type teams," he said. "We can see exactly where we are at. We'll see where our weaknesses are, and what we need to improve on. I don't know if you get that against a non-Division II type program. It's great for us to test ourselves and figure out where we are at."