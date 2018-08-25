The South Dakota School of Mines women’s volleyball team kicked off its 2018 campaign at the Microtel and Travelodge Classic hosted by Minnesota State University-Moorhead in Moorhead, Minnesota, on Friday.
The Hardrockers squared off with MSU Billings to open the tournament and then finished the first day of matches against the host, MSUM Lady Dragons.
In the first match of the day against the Yellowjackets, Mines dropped a tough five-set match, 22-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-14, 15-11.
Individually, Mines was paced by freshman Dana Thomson with 24 kills on 55 attacks and had a .309 hitting percentage. Senior Anna Breidt added 11 kills on 28 attacks and had a .286 hitting percentage. Freshman setter Shyann Bastian earned 28 assists for the ‘Rockers while sophomore Emma Eckel posted 19. Defensively, junior libero Makinze Maiden came up with 19 digs while Bastian tacked on 11 and sophomore Tana Dahlberg grabbed 13.
In their final match of the day, Mines squared off against MSU Moorhead where the Lady Dragons came out on top, 3-1. The Dragons defeated the Lady Hardrockers, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-17.
Individually for the ‘Rockers, Thomson paced her team with 15 kills on 51 attacks and had a hitting percentage of .137 while juniors Hannah Stevenson and Caryn Hazard both tallied six kills. Bastian added 31 of the team’s 34 assists. Dahlberg came up with 12 digs, Thomson added 11 and Maiden had 10. Sophomore Lily Lundquist led the team with nine total blocks in the match while Bastian contributed with three.
The Hardrockers will be back in action today, taking on the University of Mary at 8:30 a.m. (MST) and then close out the tournament against Minot State at 1:30 p.m.
BHSU falls twice in Texas
The Black Hills State University volleyball team fell, 3-0, to Tarleton State and Texas A&M-Commerce to open the 2018 schedule on Friday at the Tarleton Invitational in Stephensville, Texas.
"We played some talented and experienced competition today," said head coach Kristin Carmichael. "We did good things at times, but had inconsistencies in too many areas. I was pleased with our communication and willingness to try new strategies."
Tarleton State, who entered the season ranked No. 18 in the nation, swept Black Hills State, 3-0, in the opening match, 25-11, 25-15, and 25-20.
Laurel Lech led the way for the Yellow Jackets with seven kills, 16 assists, and 13 digs. Freshman Jadie DeLange recorded six kills in her first career match.
In the second match of the day, the Yellow Jackets fell, 3-0, to Texas A&M-Commerce by scores of 25-21, 25-18, and 25-14.
Carissa Becerra had nine kills to lead BHSU on offense, while Laurel Lech had 18 assists.
The Yellow Jackets return to action today at 8 a.m. against Midwestern State, before playing Southwest Baptist at 1 p.m. .