Mines, BHSU women fall in quarters

The South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team made a run in the third quarter and early in the fourth, but couldn't keep up in the final minutes and fell to Westminster 76-70 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference quarterfinals Tuesday night in Salt Lake City.
The loss ended the Hardrockers season at 15-12.
Mines trailed by 14 points at halftime (45-31), but outscored the Griffins 24-12 in the third to pull within two, 57-55, with one quarter to play.
Mines caught and past Westminster 62-61 on a Molly McCabe jumper with 6:11 to play, but the Griffins came right back with a 3-pointer by Kaylee Carlsen and never trailed again. Westminster added six straight points to take control of the game.
McCabe paced the Hardrockers with 16 points, followed by Michaela Shaklee with 12 points and Ryan Weiss and Anna Haugen with 10 points each.
Mines was 29-of-66 from the field (44 percent) and hit 11-of-25 3-pointers (44 percent).
Sarah McGinley led Westminster with 19 points, followed by Mariah Martin with 18, Hunter Krebs with 14, Carlsen with 13 and Kaitlin Toluono with 10 points.
The Griffins hit 27-of-53 from the field (51 percent) and 6-of-17 3-pointers.
Westminster, 23-6 and the No. 3 seed, will face No. 6 seed Dixie State Friday in a semifinal game in Grand Junction, Colo., at 7:30 p.m.
Colorado Mines too much for BHSU
The Colorado School of Mines women's basketball team was in control for much of the game to stop Black Hills State University 66-44 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference quarterfinals Tuesday in Golden, Colo.
The loss dropped the Yellow Jackets to 17-11.
Black Hills State struggled offensively from the start, hitting just 5-of-23 from the field in the opening quarter, trailing 12-8.
Mines got going in the second and built its lead over the Jackets 36-25 and then began to pull away in the third for a 53-32
On the night, the Yellow Jackets were just 16 of 59 ( 27 percent) from the field, including only 9 of 31 from downtown (29 percent). The team didn't have much chances at the free-throw line,hitting 3 of 6.
Raquel Wientjes lead Black Hills State with 11 points and four rebounds. She shot 4-of-9 on the night. Abby Switzer was the second highest scorer with nine points. Ashlee Beacom lead the team with rebounds pulling down six boards.
Denali Pinto, the RMAC's Player of the Year, led the ay with 24 points for Mines, with Liz Holter with 15 points and Courtney Stanton with 14.
Mines, 19-9 and the No. 4 seed, will face No. 1 Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction, Colo. on Friday at 5:30 p.m.