Mines, BHSU women fall in quarters

Colorado Mines too much for BHSU

The Colorado School of Mines women's basketball team was in control for much of the game to stop Black Hills State University 66-44 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference quarterfinals Tuesday in Golden, Colo.

The loss dropped the Yellow Jackets to 17-11.

Black Hills State struggled offensively from the start, hitting just 5-of-23 from the field in the opening quarter, trailing 12-8.

Mines got going in the second and built its lead over the Jackets 36-25 and then began to pull away in the third for a 53-32

On the night, the Yellow Jackets were just 16 of 59 ( 27 percent) from the field, including only 9 of 31 from downtown (29 percent). The team didn't have much chances at the free-throw line,hitting 3 of 6.

Raquel Wientjes lead Black Hills State with 11 points and four rebounds. She shot 4-of-9 on the night. Abby Switzer was the second highest scorer with nine points. Ashlee Beacom lead the team with rebounds pulling down six boards.

Denali Pinto, the RMAC's Player of the Year, led the ay with 24 points for Mines, with Liz Holter with 15 points and Courtney Stanton with 14.

Mines, 19-9 and the No. 4 seed, will face No. 1 Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction, Colo. on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

