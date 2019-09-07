The South Dakota School of Mines and Chadron State cross country teams opened the 2019 campaign at the Hardrocker Classic Saturday Morning at Robinsdale Park.
The Hardrockers won the men's race with 17, while the Eagles won the women's 5k with 34 points.
Individually, Nikki Aiken from MSU-Billings took first on the women's side in 12:25.40, Madison Watson of Chadron State was second (21:30.74) and Adeline Wilson of Mines took third in 21:33.27.
On the men's side, Dylan Stansbury, an unattached competitor, earned the top spot in 27:50.74.
Followed by a trio of Mines runners, including Myan Moen in second (28:17.74), Anders Watt was third (28:19.84) and Joel Haas took fourth (28:22.68).
VHSU volleyball splits on second day
The Black Hills State University volleyball team split the second day of the Southern Invitational, falling to Wayne State (3-0), 3-0, before defeating Cameron (1-3), 3-1. The Yellow Jackets finish the opening weekend of the season with a 2-2 record.
In the first match, Madee Hoopman led the Yellow Jackets with eight kills in the match, while Laurel Lech tallied her second double-double of the season, recording 10 assists and 11 digs.
In the second match, Hoopman hit .436 with 22 kills. Kindra Cerrone also had double-digit kills, tallying 14 while hitting .423. Laurel Lech recorded her third double-double in four games, putting up 21 assists, 15 digs, and also adding nine kills. Haedyn Rhoades also had a double-double, recording 10 assists and 16 digs, while Thomas had 19 assists.
The Yellow Jackets will travel to Lubbock, Texas, to play four matches in the Chap Classic Sept. 13-14.