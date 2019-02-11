For the second time this season, South Dakota School of Mines junior Logan Elers was named Defensive Player of the Week by the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Monday.
Elers grabbed 10 rebounds each in two games over the weekend, a 95-82 loss to New Mexico Highlands Friday and a 80-66 win over Colorado State-Pueblo Saturday.
He is now averaging 6.7 rebounds per game this season, and had a solid offensive weekend with 15 points Friday and 13 Saturday.
"Logan had another outstanding performance this weekend and I'm glad to see his efforts recogonized by the conference," Mines coach Eric Glenn said in a release. "He has a real knack for finding the basketball and is a physical player that there is in the RMAC right now."
Mines, 11-14 overall and 8-9 in the RMAC, travels to Chadron State Friday and Metro State-Denver Saturday.
BHSU, Mines track and field have big weekends in Brookings
South Dakota School of Mines indoor track and field broke six school records, while Black Hills State had a provisional qualifiers for the NCAA meet over the weekend at the SDSU Indoor Classic.
The Yellow Jackets' Jonah Theismen provisionally qualified for the national championships in the mile, finishing fifth at 4 minutes, 9.9 seconds. BHSU also recorded four top-three finishes.
In the men's 1000, Jordan Theisen ran to third place. He finished in 2:27.02. He also improved his national standing in the 3000 meters, battling his way from behind to just miss the victory by fractions of a second, finishing in 8:19.33.
In a neck-and-neck sprint down the homestretch, Abbie Fredrick narrowly missed winning the 1000, taking second in 3:02.18.
In the high jump, Allen McDonell tied for second, clearing 6 feet, 8 inches.
The Hardrockers' got three school records from Andrew Ferris, topping his own school record in the 800 in 1:55.15 and 600 in 1:21.08. He was also a team member of the record breaking 4x400 meter relay team with Korder Cropsey, Kevin Ptak and Jonathon Murray in 3:18.17.
Erica Westerman also broke two school records, with new women's 800 mark in 2:15.96 and the 600 in 1:38.58.
Adeline Straatmeyer also bettered one of her own school record this past weekend during the women’s mile run. She clocked a time of 5:13.04 which was almost 10 second better from her old mark of 5:23.16.
Both Mines and BHSU will be at the Stringer Open hosted by the Yellow Jackets in Spearfish next weekend.
USD women's basketball crack top-25
The University of South Dakota women's basketball team was ranked in the top-25 nationally in the Associated Press poll for the first time in school history Monday.
The Coyotes are ranked No. 25 after a season where they have gone 22-3 overall this season, including a 10-1 record in the Summit League, and received votes for the poll in the last 10 weeks.
"It is certainly an exciting day for our young ladies to receive this recognition nationally by the AP Top 25 poll for the hard work that they have put in so far this season," said USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit said in a release. "This type of honor speaks volumes of the players and coaches who have built this program before us and it can only occur when you have a special combination of support from your University and from your community like we have here. We are truly blessed here at the University of South Dakota.
"With that being said, this ranking is not the ultimate goal for our team and for our program. We will need to block out this noise and get back to work to compete on the road this weekend against a very talented and hot team in Western Illinois, who is among the best three-point shooting teams in the country and one of the top teams in creating steals as well."
USD faces Western Illinois Saturday.