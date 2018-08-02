South Dakota School of Mines football will be back on the radio this fall as Hardrocker athletics and Fox Sports Rapid City have formed a partnership to broadcast all 11 football games during the 2018 season.
The games will be called by longtime broadcasters and “The Voices of Hardrocker Athletics” Tom Rudebusch and Tom Mahon. Rudebusch has been calling Hardrocker sporting events for 40 years while Mahon is a season veteran with over 15 years of Mines play-by-play experience.
“I’m excited for all our Hardrocker fans,” said SD Mines Athletics Director Joel Lueken. “Fox Sports Rapid City is an outstanding source for athletic information in the Black Hills. It’s a great partnership and I can’t wait to tune in for every game.”
The broadcasts can be heard on 106.7 FM and 1150 AM on the radio or from links streamed from the Hardrocker Athletics website.
Along with each ‘Rocker football game, Fox Sports Rapid City will also be doing additional weekly coverage on Hardrocker athletics, such as interviews with Mines football head coach Zach Tinker, along with football player profiles and analysis of the football program, heard weekdays on the Nate Brown Show from 4-6 p.m.
Sabre Dogs roll past Sasquatch
First-place Souris Valley looked every bit the part in crushing the Spearfish Sasquatch 25-7 Thursday night in Minot, North Dakota.
It was actually a tight game early, with Souris Valley leading 4-2 and 6-4 through five innings before absolutely exploding the rest of the way, scoring five runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings and nine runs n the eighth.
Chauncey Callier and Justin Glover had four hits each for Souris Valley, 39-22, which had 23 hits in the contest. Glover and Mason Dinesen both had six RBI.
Zach Solano had a nice game for Spearfish, 23-35, with three hits and three RBI.
The two teams meet again tonight at 6:05 p.m. MDT.