It wasn't the start to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships that the South Dakota School of Mines men's and women's golf programs had hoped for.
As the day went on, however, Mines coach Tye Roy found reasons to be optimistic that the team can salvage a solid showing at the tournament taking place in Chandler, Arizona this week.
The men's team currently sits in 10th place with a score of 310 while the women's team is in 12th with a score of 370 after round one of three.
"I’m a golf coach and I don’t want to ever make excuses but this was the first time our kids have been out in warm weather, on green grass and had an opportunity to really compete and they struggled today," Roy said. "A lot of them played a lot better today than their scores indicated, so that’s where we can clean up some of those shots tomorrow and improve on our scores. We can do that one hole at a time and one round at a time."
Jake Francis and Lane Jensen lead the Hardrockers and are tied for 35th after shooting a 77. Bryce Howard and Steven Bendt are tied for 42nd with a 78 and Roger Nakagawa is in 50th with a 83.
Roy said both Francis and Jensen didn't get off to good starts, but he said he was proud of how both freshman bounced back to finish the day with scores under 80.
"It’s a little deceiving because they both played better than a 77," he said. "Jake had a great day ball striking and really struggled putting today, and that can really drive a score up, and so did Lane as well."
He also pointed to the lone senior and captain of the men's team in Bendt, who was having a good day until he scored a four over par in the final four holes.
"He played well most of the day and struggled coming down the stretch and got a couple of bad breaks," he said. "We were close today, we just need to score and make a few of those extra shots each round."
Still, the men's team finished 10 strokes better after the first round than it did last year, which Roy said is an accomplishment.
"We’re in touch with the field and we have four freshman on our team so we’re very young," he said. "It’s a big tournament, a big event and that can be an eye opener at times."
On the women's side, Mines is seven strokes behind Adams State for 11th. Black Hills State is in 13th with a 391, 21 strokes behind Mines.
Nicole Schrader leads the way for the Hardrockers and is tied for 52nd with a 89. Abby Magee is in 54th with a 91 while McKinley Harm, Larissa Pawlowski and Alexandra Rauert are tied for 57th after shooting a 95.
It was the same story for Schrader, who got off to a bad start but improved as she got used to the course.
"She’s our number one player right now and I’m really proud of her," Roy said. "She had a horrible start to the day, her first six or seven holes were incredibly difficult and she worked really hard, was able to bring it back and salvaged a decent round. I was really proud of her for keeping it under 90 today and for her to show some improvement."
BHSU is led by Adrianna Weeldreyer who is tied for 50th after shooting a 88.
Roy stressed that a 54-hole tournament is a grind, and in the second day he said he's hoping his team can clean up some mistakes and improve on first day scores.
"I’m looking for our kids to settle into the golf tournament," he said. "Today was a big step, so I’m looking forward to getting out there and not compounding any mistakes, eliminate those big scores and try to cut out some of those errors."
Overall, big tournaments like the RMAC Championships are part of growing a program, and Roy said he understands that.
"I’m proud of all these kids. We’ve had a huge culture change in the last year, year and a half and we’re trying to move them up competition wise and they have improved scoring quite dramatically," he said. "Place-wise, where we are in the RMAC, we haven’t really started to climb up the ladder but where we’re at score-wise, we’re seeing improvement in that."
At the top of the men's leader board sits Colorado School of Mines, which holds a one stroke lead at 277 over Dixie State and Westminster who are tied for second.
Colorado-Colorado Springs is in fourth at 286 and Colorado Mesa sits in fifth with 287.
Chase Carlson of Colorado Christian is in first place in the individual standings after shooting a 65. Nicklaus Britt of DSU is in second with a 66, George Markham and Nic Beno of Colorado Mines and Logan Skalka of Westminster are tied for third with a 67.
In sixth is Masen Ward of Westminster with a 68, Brock Nielson of DSU is in seventh with a 69 and rounding out the top-10 is Alex DeBray of Westminster, Peter Johns of UCCS, Troy Dangler and Isaac Petersile of Mesa and Colin Bordeaux of Regis are tied for eighth with a 70.
On the women's side, Dixie State is in first with a 306, Colorado State-Pueblo is second with a 307, Colorado Christian is third with a 312, Colorado Mesa is fourth with a 313 while Colorado-Colorado Springs and Westminster are tied for fifth with a 315.
Tied for first individually Orakorn Thirayatorn of CSU-Pueblo and Jennifer Hankins of Metro State-Denver with 73, Kaitlynn Deebie and Madison Moss of DSU are tied for third with a 74 and Julia Baroth of UCCS, Andrea Trevino of Regis are tied for fifth with a 75.
Tied for seventh are Jolene Kam of CSU-Pueblo, Faith Kilgore of CCU, McKenna Vanko of UCCS and Katie Ford of DSU with a 76 to round out the top-10.
Day two of the RMAC Championships begins from Arizona this morning.