The South Dakota School of Mines men's and women's golf teams had a strong first day at the Dickinson Invitational at the Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City.
The Hardrockers ended the day with both teams in first place, with the men posting 307 strokes and the women had 341.
Mines also had the individual leaders in both tournaments, Bryce Howard and Steven Bendt are tied atop the leader board with 75 and Emily Schimbeno is first on the women's side with 78.
On the men's side Dickinson State is in second with a team score of 326, on the women's side Black Hills State is in second with a score of 365 and Dickinson State is third with 369.
Rounding out the top five for the men are Lane Jensen of Mines with a 76, Carter Klein of DSU and Alex Lesselyoung of Mines are tied for fourth with 78.
On the women's side, Nicole Schrader of Mines and Kelsey Helmick of DSU are tied for second with a 82, Taryn Mayer of BHSU was fourth with 87 and Abby Magee of Mines and Adrianna Weeldreyer of BHSU are tied for fifth with 90.
The tournament resumes this morning from Arrowhead with tee times beginning at 8 a.m.
Black Hills State splits doubleheader
Black Hills State softball split a doubleheader in Denver Sunday with a 5-3 loss to Dixie State and a 6-4 win over Metro State-Denver.
In the first game, the Trailblazers scored a run in the top of the first inning but the Yellow Jackets responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.
DSU then scored a run in the the second, third, fourth and seventh innings before BHSU scored a run in the bottom of the seventh. Alex Wiley fell to 3-9 on the season on the mound by going four innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs while walking four and striking out one.
In the second game, the Yellow Jackets struck first with a run in the first and MSU-Denver scored three runs in the bottom of the inning. BHSU responded with four runs in the fourth before the Roadrunners scored a run in the bottom of the inning.
The Yellow Jackets got an insurance run in the top of the seventh to secure the win.
Crystal Amaral moved to 7-5 on the mound with the win. She pitched a complete game and allowed eight hits, one earned run, walked three and struck out two.
BHSU moved to 10-19 on the season and 7-14 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. It faces Colorado-Colorado Springs in a doubleheader Saturday and Sunday in Spearfish.
STM falls to Huron
It took extra innings, but St. Thomas More baseball fell to Huron Saturday night 10-8 in eight innings.
The Cavaliers tied the game at 7 in the seventh inning before Huron pulled away in the eighth.
Jay Neugebauer had a solo home run, three RBI and two hits. Braden Barbier also had two hits and two RBI.
STM takes on Rapid City Central Tuesday at 7 p.m.