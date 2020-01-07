Mines golf signs two for 2020-2021

"Our coaching staff couldn't be more excited to bring on Kirsch and Shanklin," said Thompson. "We feel that we are solidifying our front court for the future with these two student-athletes along with a couple of freshman on our current roster. Ryder and John both come from two of the best high school basketball programs in their respective states. We really value that they have been well-coached and have played in a lot of big games."

Kirsch, who verbally agreed to join the Yellow Jackets last November, is a senior at St. Thomas More. The 6-foot-6, two-time team captain averaged 17 points, eight rebounds, and three assists per game his junior year. A starter since his sophomore year, Kirsch has been named to the All-State Tournament Team, 2nd team All-State, and All-Conference. He plans to major in business administration and came to the BHSU because of the coaching staff and the business program.

Shanklin joins the swarm from Bellevue, Neb. The 6-8 power forward has led his team the last two seasons as captain. He intends to major in education with a goal of becoming a high school teacher and basketball coach.

