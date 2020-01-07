Mines golf signs two for 2020-2021

South Dakota School of Mines men's and women's head golf coach Luke Wheeler has announced the addition of new recruits Ava Jenkins and Joseph Vincent to the Hardrocker programs for the 2020-2021 season.
Vincent is a 5-foot-9-inch, right-handed player from Austin, Texas, who competed in high school for the Lake Travis Cavaliers, where he's won several tournaments.
"We are very excited to have Joseph join the Hardrocker golf family," Wheeler said. "I feel Joseph can step right in as a freshman and help contribute right away. We are very fortunate to sign a player with his caliber of play. He is very dedicated to his academics and golf and he will fit in at Mines very well."
Vincent plans to pursue a degree in biomedical engineering.
Jenkins joins the Hardrocker women's squad as a 5-7 left-handed player from Enumclaw, Wash., where she was a team captain for the Enumclaw High School Hornets.
"Ava is a great sign for the Lady Hardrockers," Wheeler said. "I see Ava being a leader and a great contributor right away."
Jenkins is seeking a degree in geology and paleontology.
BHSU men's hoops sign Kirsch, Shanklin
Black Hills State University head basketball coach Ryan Thompson announced Monday the signing of John Shanklin and Ryder Kirsch for the 2020-2021 season.
"Our coaching staff couldn't be more excited to bring on Kirsch and Shanklin," said Thompson. "We feel that we are solidifying our front court for the future with these two student-athletes along with a couple of freshman on our current roster. Ryder and John both come from two of the best high school basketball programs in their respective states. We really value that they have been well-coached and have played in a lot of big games."
Kirsch, who verbally agreed to join the Yellow Jackets last November, is a senior at St. Thomas More. The 6-foot-6, two-time team captain averaged 17 points, eight rebounds, and three assists per game his junior year. A starter since his sophomore year, Kirsch has been named to the All-State Tournament Team, 2nd team All-State, and All-Conference. He plans to major in business administration and came to the BHSU because of the coaching staff and the business program.
Shanklin joins the swarm from Bellevue, Neb. The 6-8 power forward has led his team the last two seasons as captain. He intends to major in education with a goal of becoming a high school teacher and basketball coach.
Sturgis Brown Hall of Fame Class of 2020 announced
The Sturgis Brown athletic department has announced the members of the 2020 Hall of Fame Class. They are Brooke Ireland, Kahlie Peterson, Eric Hauan and Les Sigman.
Ireland and Peterson are exemplary examples of a three-sport athletes who were involved in multiple at SBHS. They both competed in basketball, volleyball and track. Ireland also ran cross country her senior year for the Scoopers while Kahlie also competed on the club softball team. Both garnered numerous honors and both continued their athletic careers in college — Peterson at South Dakota School of Mines and Ireland at the University of South Dakota.
Both Hauan and Sigman were key components to the success of the Sturgis wrestling teams. Hauan won three state championships and was runner-up one other time, while Sigman won one state title and was a runner-up one year. Both would go on to wrestle in college, Sigman at the University of Nebraska-Omaha where he was a four-time national champion and Eric to the University of Northern Iowa where he was a three-time All-American.
The Class of 2020 will be formally inducted into the Hall on Friday, Jan. 24, during halftime of the boys’ basketball game.