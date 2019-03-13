The South Dakota School of Mines men's and women's golf teams ran into some tough weathers conditions even in Las Vegas, Nev., Wednesday during the final round of the Winona State Warrior Invite held at Stallion Mountain Golf Course.
"Conditions were horrible all day, with very cold temperatures to start the round and 30-50 mph winds and gusting breezes," said Mines coach Tye Roy. "The back nine was especially tough, with golf balls constantly blowing off the greens, chip shots going on the greens and then blowing back off, and gusts blowing shots 30-40 yards off line. On the bright side, all our players learned some new shots today for windy conditions, which will serve them well in the future."
The South Dakota men's team finished the meet in 12th place with a two-day 36-hole score of 710 (322-388). The University of Indianapolis won the tournament with a 609 total, Winona State carded a 631 for second and La Verne University was third with 633 strokes.
Ian Carroll of Indianapolis and Michael Tait of Rocky Mountain College both finished with 149 strokes to share the individual title.
Mines lowest score was carded by Bryce Howard, who finished in a tie for 54th place with a 174 (84-90). Steven Bendt put up a 175 (80-95) for a share of 56th place and Jake Francis tallied a 180 (81-99) and tied for 66th.
As for the rest of the Hardrocker men, Lane Jensen finished in 69th place with a 181 (77-101); Carson McDaniel registered a 196 (91-105) to take 75th; Roger Nakagawa was 72nd with a 186 (83-103) and Jamison Smith was one position back in 73rd place with a 187 (85-102).
In the women's division, the Lady 'Rockers finished in seventh place in the team standings with a two-day total of 766 (356-410). Missouri Western State ranked first in the team standings with 653, Rocky Mountain College was second with 660 strokes and MSU-Billings grabbed third with 686.
Individually, teammates Shi Qing Ong and Anna Bech of Missouri Western took top honors each carding scores of 159 while Eryn Ellis of RMC tallied a 164 for third place.
For the Lady 'Rockers, Nicole Schrader finished in a tie for 20th place with a 181 (90-91); McKinley Harm registered a 198 (91-107) to take 37th place; Alexandra Rauert was two spots back in 39th with a 201 (97-104); and Mya Ostrom took 42nd place with a 210 (102-108).
"As a precautionary measure, Emily Schimbeno was not able to finish her round today. It was unfortunate, as she was playing some very solid golf. We look forward to having her back on the course again soon," Roy said. "Despite the conditions, team captain Nicole Schrader posted a very solid round today, and I am proud of her for grinding it out after hearing of Emily's departure."