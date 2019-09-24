The South Dakota School of Mines men's and women's golf teams made it a clean sweep Monday during the Dickinson State Fall Invitational at Bully Pulpit golf course in North Dakota, taking top honors in both divisions as well as winning both individual medalist honors.
The Hardrocker men won the team standings with a two-round tally of 614 (306-308). Valley City State took second with 629, the Mines B team grabbed third with 653 (322-331) and Dickinson State took fourth with 662 stokes.
Hardrocker Roger Nakagawa earned medalist honors for the men, leading wire-to-wire and carded a 36-hole score of 147. After posting a three-over-par on Sunday, the sophomore came back on Monday with an even 72. Teammate Bryce Howard was runner-up, just four strokes back, with a 151 (77-74) and Garret Hohn secured third for the SD Mines B squad with a 152 (76-76).
Jake Francis (81-79) and Lane Jensen (76-84) both carded two-round scores of 160 to share sixth place. Alex Lesselyoung tied for eighth place just one stroke back with 161 (78-83), Carson McDaniel took a share of 12th place with a 165 (80-85), Ben Unruh tied for 17th place after posting a 170 (84-86), Nathan Martian put up a 172 (82-90) for 19th place, and Jamison Smith came in with a 174 (90-84) and finished in 20th place.
The Hardrocker women shaved 18 strokes over their team score from the first round to tally 368 on Monday. Sunday's team score was 384 to give them a two-day total of 752. Dickinson State was second with 790 and Valley City State had 798 strokes for third place.
Mines junior Larissa Pawlowski, who was the first day leader, followed that up and finished with a 36-hole score of 186 (91-95). Haley Shanks of Valley City State was a stroke back in second place with a 187 and VCSU's Jocelyn Braunberger and Natalee Hafer of Dickison State tied for third with a 190.
Hardrocker senior Nicole Schrader carded a 193 (97-96) to finish fifth, teammate Jessalyn Shipp was one spot back in the sixth spot carding a 195 (99-96), and Alexandra Rauert finished seventh with a 196 (97-99).
"Overall a good weekend with the men's and women's team placing 1st overall. Roger Nakagawa won the individual and Larissa Pawlowski won on the women's side," said Hardrocker coach Luke Wheeler. "The women improved almost 20 shots from the first day and I'm proud of them for that."
The Hardrockers are back in action this weekend as both the men's and women's teams head to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to compete in the Augustana Invitational at Elmwood Golf Course.